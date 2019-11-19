OnePlus 8 release date, price, cameras and leaks

OnePlus moves fast. No less than a month since the company released its latest handsets, the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, we’re beginning to receive details surrounding its next generation of devices, presumably called the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro.

OnePlus tends to take an iterative approach to improving its smartphones twice a year, so there’s nothing to suggest the company is preparing a radical departure from the general design and feature set established in its current models. Still, early renders hint at a change for the handsets’ front-facing camera arrays, as well as the addition of a fourth, time-of-flight depth-sensing lens on the back of the new Pro variant.

Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro.

It’s unlikely we’ll see OnePlus’ next phones debut before May. Going back the last three years, the OnePlus 7 Pro and OnePlus 7 debuted May 14, 2019; the OnePlus 6 was unveiled May 22, 2018; and the OnePlus 5 came out on June 20, 2017.

OnePlus 8 price

The pricing for the OnePlus 8 is trickier to pin down. The OnePlus 7T costs $599, while the OnePlus 7 Pro starts at $629, and OnePlus does not offer the OnePlus 7T Pro in North America. It’s not unusual for the company to increase the price of its phones by anywhere from $30 to $50 from generation to generation, and we’re expecting a similar jump for the OnePlus 8 series. For reference, the OnePlus 6 started at $529, and the OnePlus 5 started at $479.

A render of the OnePlus 8 Pro, reportedly based on knowledge of the device. Notice the hole punch front-facing camera and fourth lens on the back, adjacent to the main camera stack. (Image credit: OnLeaks/91 Mobiles)

OnePlus 8 design

While particular aspects of OnePlus’ phone design have changed over the last few years, the general proportions and shape really haven’t. Rumors point to the OnePlus 8 continuing the company’s trend of large handsets with curved front and rear glass panels and tapered sides, alongside triple- and quadruple camera stacks serving as centerpieces on the back.

Shots of a device in public believed to be a OnePlus 8 Pro prototype. The appearance of a dual-lens selfie camera is different from what previous leaks have suggested. (Image credit: Weibo)

On the front, OnePlus looks to continue to chip away at those pesky bezels. Renders from OnLeaks and 91Mobiles , as well as spy shots that surfaced on Weibo in November, suggest the company has elected to stash a front-facing camera module in the screen, hole-punch style. On the Pro variant, it’s even possible this shooter could comprise two lenses.

OnePlus 8 specs

OnePlus has always been on the forefront of flagship hardware, and we expect the OnePlus 8 to be no different. Qualcomm will roll out its range-topping Snapdragon 865 chipset next year, which should make its way into the phone maker’s next products.

Beyond that, we know little about the OnePlus 8’s internals at this venture, save for one important aspect: the display. OnePlus introduced its 90Hz Fluid AMOLED screen with the OnePlus 7 Pro earlier this year, and brought the technology over to the cheaper OnePlus 7T Pro this past fall. The 90Hz refresh rate is faster than the traditional 60Hz refresh rate of most panels, resulting in smoother, more responsive animations.

We expect the OnePlus 8 series to at least continue the 90Hz standard, while the Pro model could potentially see an increase to 6.65 inches in size, if those renders are any indication.

One rumor, by way of self-proclaimed “industrial leaker” Max J. on Twitter , suggests OnePlus is in fact looking to ratchet the refresh rate up to 120Hz for the OnePlus 8 and/or 8 Pro. That would be the highest refresh rate of any smartphone on the market — putting the device on equal footing with the Asus ROG Phone 2 and Razer Phone 2 .

OnePlus 8 cameras

OnePlus’ imaging technology has made strides in recent years, though it’s still not quite at parity with Google and Apple’s mobile cameras and the best camera phones .

We don’t know if that could change for the better with the OnePlus 8 series, but we do have a strong suspicion the company will continue its multi-lens approach, potentially adding a fourth, time-of-flight sensor to the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The render from OneLeaks and 91Mobiles depicts a vertically-stacked stripe of three lenses on the back of the OnePlus 8 Pro, flanked by that tiny extra depth camera to the left. We don’t yet have details on the sensors or optics tied to each camera, though in theory the time-of-flight lens should allow for more precise background bokeh for shallow depth-of-field portraits.

We assume OnePlus will continue to tweak its computational photography algorithms and software, to improve special features like Nightscape Mode, which leaves the shutter open for longer to increase light sensitivity when shooting in darker conditions.

Additionally, the rumored second camera on the front of the OnePlus 8 Pro could either be used to deliver a more accurate Portrait Mode for selfies, or offer an ultrawide-perspective lens for group shots.

OnePlus devices no longer enjoy the massive price advantage they once did. The iPhone 11, left, for example, costs just $100 more than the OnePlus 7T. (Image credit: Future)

What we want from the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

We likely won’t see the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in their final, official form for many more months. However, we’ve had extensive experience with all of OnePlus’ 2019 devices, and there are a few things we’d like to see improved for the forthcoming generation.