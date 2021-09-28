One of our favorite coffee makers is now just $30 at Amazon

The Mr Coffee 12 Cup programmable coffee machine is one of the best coffee maker models on the market right now, and it's currently $10 off at Amazon. You can grab the super affordable drip machine for a record low $29.99 today, down from its $39.99 MSRP.

Not only is that an excellent price (and the best one on the web right now), but you're by no means getting a budget buy here. We love the Mr Coffee machine for its simple approach that also manages to pack in plenty of quality of life features. A programmable timer, quick pour auto-pause, and LED display aren't guaranteed at this price point, but the $30 Mr Coffee manages to offer all these features while still brewing a good cup of coffee.

That's perfect if you're after a no fuss brewer that won't break the bank. However, if you're looking to spend even less you can pick up the Black + Decker 12 cup coffee maker for $23.19 at Amazon (was $29.99). You are dropping the programmability functions of the Mr Coffee model but if you're looking to spend as little as possible you're still getting a strong machine here.

Not in the US? Scroll down for more cheap coffee maker deals in your region.

Today's best coffee maker deals

Mr Coffee 12 cup coffee maker: $39.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The Mr Coffee 12 cup coffee maker has taken a $10 discount at Amazon and is now available for just $29.99. That's the best price we've found for the drip coffee machine with plenty of features that punch well above this price point, like a programmable timer and LED display for easy setting.

View Deal

Black + Decker 12 cup coffee maker: $29.99 $23.19 at Amazon

Save $6.80 - If you don't mind sacrificing the programmability of the Mr Coffee model you can spend even less and pick up the Black + Decker 12 cup coffee maker for just $23.19. We have seen this model priced all the way down to $10, but that was way back over Black Friday 2017. Since then, the best price we've seen on this model has been $19, so you're getting a great price here.

View Deal

More coffee maker deals

If you're looking to spend a little more, perhaps on one of the best Nespresso machines or the best Cuisinart coffee makers, there are plenty more discounts available right now. You'll find all the lowest prices on some of our top picks just below.

We're also rounding up all the best espresso machines if you're looking to become an at home barista, or check out the best Keurig coffee makers if you're after the convenience of a pod based machine.