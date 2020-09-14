Oculus Quest 2 just fully leaked — and it's a big upgrade

Facebook has seemingly leaked the Oculus Quest 2 all-in-one virtual reality headset, revealing a significantly upgraded successor to the critically-acclaimed Oculus Quest.

The Facebook Blueprint site, which details various things you can do with Facebook from a business perspective, posted a landing page detailing the Oculus Quest 2. The site has images of what look like placeholders for video clips and subsections that are awaiting cover art, suggesting that the Oculus Quest 2 section on Facebook Blueprint was set live a little prematurely.

But the site does give us a good look at the Oculus Quest 2. For starters, it uses a fabric-swaddled design that should make it lighter and more comfortable to wear than the plastic steps found on its predecessor. It looks a little like an evolved take on the now defunct Google Daydream View VR headset.

However, the Oculus Quest 2 is bringing more than just a redesign to the all-in-one VR headset table. Under the hood it will use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon XR2, which should deliver a notable hike in power over the Snapdragon 835 found in the original Quest.

The Snapdragon 835 was a chip designed for smartphone use, whereas the XR2 is a VR-centric chip. So it should deliver improved VR features as well as performance; Facebook has yet to go into detail around the chip’s capabilities.

(Image credit: Facebook)

The new chip will be supported by 6GB of RAM, up from the 4GB of the original Quest. And it will have 256GB of onboard storage, which should be plenty for VR apps and games.

One of the most significant upgrades will be the 50 percent hike in pixels per eye for the Quest 2’s display. It will deliver a 2K resolution for each eye.

Speaking of the display, it’s been rumored that the Quest 2 will have a 90Hz refresh rate, offering an upgrade over the Quest’s 72Hz. But Facebook didn’t confirm that.

(Image credit: Facebook)

The controllers are also getting an upgrade to be more ergonomic and comfortable to use. And in some cases you’ll be able to ditch the controller completely and use hand-tracking instead.

To complete the package, there’s 3D positional audio to make the whole experience of VR feel more immersive.

As this seems to have been a premature leak rather than an official reveal of the Oculus Quest 2, as there’s no word on price of release date. But we suspect the headset’s launch is imminent and that it’ll cost the same $399 as the original Oculus Quest.