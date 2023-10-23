New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Oct. 23-29)

The spookiest day of the year is fast approaching, and we’re feeling a terrifying breeze in the air. There’s something else, too — er, wait, is that this week's roster of what’s new on Netflix? Looks like it is. And the streamer's catalog is getting some interesting additions.

The blockbuster new on Netflix movie is the Emily Blunt and Chris Evans vehicle Pain Hustlers, which finds Blunt starring as a single mom who’s just lost her job. With a sick daughter to take care of and dreams she doesn’t want to give up on, she looks for a way out, only to be drawn into the world of big pharma and white-collar crime.

There’s also the long-awaited animated version of the manga series Pluto, which brilliantly adapts Osamu Tezuka’s visionary Astro Boy and follows a robotic detective on the trail of another robot who’s slashing its way through the city.

Plus, just in time for Halloween, Sister Death brings spooky nun realness. In Spain, a new teacher joined a convent-turned-school and finds herself dealing with all manner of haunting situations, including dark secrets from the school's harrowing past.

Below, check out our day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Absolute Beginners

Set out for the Polish seaside with Absolute Beginners. It follows a teen on the autism spectrum who views the world in a unique way: through her camera. She dreams of film school glory and what's next for her in the world. Alongside her best friend, they embark on a heartfelt project, hoping it's the ticket to their cinematic dreams. But when a charismatic boy from a nearby sports camp enters the frame, their close-knit friendship faces its toughest challenge yet. There's an undeniable throwback feel to this series from the trailer, and if you're yearning for warmer days and romance plays, it should deliver on that front.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 25

Life on Our Planet

Embark on an awe-inspiring journey into Earth's history with this documentary. Did you know that 99% of the Earth’s different species have vanished? Learn all about their rise and downfall, all with models brought to life with cutting-edge tech by Industrial Light & Magic. Morgan Freeman lends his voice and Steven Spielberg executive produces this expansive documentary alongside the team behind Our Planet. If you’re looking for a slick-looking journey into the planet’s history, this is a good place to start.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 25

Pluto

This animated adaptation of Naoki Urasawa and Takashi Nagasaki's version of Osamu Tezuka's Astro Boy has been a long time coming. Europol sends robotic detective Gesicht (Jay Rath) to investigate the murders of both humans and robots around the world. Each victim is marked with a macabre signature: horn-like protrusions on their skulls. Eventually, Gesicht figures out that the killer must be a robot as well. That changes everything, and complicates matters even further. With humans championing robot rights and seven of the world's most advanced robots, including Gesicht, on the hit list, the race is on for him to figure out the killer's identity before it's too late.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 26

Pain Hustlers

As autumn leaves fall, Liza Drake's (Emily Blunt) world is spiraling. She's a struggling single mother who, after losing her job, crosses paths with charismatic pharma rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans). This fortuitous encounter thrusts Liza into the world of big pharma, specifically, a racketeering scheme. With her daughter's (Choe Coleman) health in decline, a volatile boss (Any Garcia) breathing down her neck, and the effects of what she's really up to becoming ever clearer, Liza must take some time to evaluate her choices. What lengths will she go to so she can make money and keep a comfortable life for her daughter -- or is this all out of greed for her now?

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 27

Sister Death

At a once-sacred convent now transformed into a school in post-war Spain, the mysterious Narcisa (Aria Bedmar) joins as a teacher. But her unique supernatural gifts aren't the only shadows cast upon its stone walls. With each passing day, increasingly more chilling events occur, pulling Narcisa deeper into the haunting maze of the convent's past. This terrified nun has unknowingly woken something deeply demonic in the school for girls, and she'll be destined for eternal torment along with its inhabitants if she can't get to the center of everything.

Watch on Netflix starting Oct. 27

Everything new on Netflix: Oct. 23-29

OCTOBER 23

Princess Power: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

When there's trouble in the Fruitdoms, these princess pals jump in to help each other — because sometimes problems are too big for just one princess!

OCTOBER 24

The Family Business: Seasons 1-4

Get Gotti (Netflix Documentary)

Told from both sides of the law, this documentary from the makers of "Fear City" follows the FBI’s battle to bring down mob infamous boss, John Gotti.

Minions

Pete Holmes: I Am Not For Everyone (Netflix Comedy)

Comedian Pete Holmes delivers a feel-good stand-up set on his awkward post-prostate exam hug, a devilish Midwest meeting and his mom's voicemail glitches.

OCTOBER 25

Absolute Beginners (PL) (Netflix Series)

Two lifelong teenage friends enjoying summer at the beach meet a handsome, aspiring pro athlete who they try to cast in their sensual short film.

Burning Betrayal (BR) (Netflix Film)

In this adaptation of Sue Hecker's novel, an accountant sees her fiance's betrayal as an opportunity for a sexual awakening, with dangerous consequences.

Life on Our Planet (Netflix Documentary)

This is the story of life’s epic battle to conquer and survive on planet Earth. Today there are 20 million species on our planet, yet what we see is just a snapshot in time — 99% of earth’s inhabitants are lost to our deep past. The story of what happened to these dynasties — their rise and their fall – is truly remarkable.

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Season 3

OCTOBER 26

PLUTO (JP) (Netflix Anime)

When the world’s seven most advanced robots and their human allies are murdered one by one, inspector Gesicht soon discovers that he’s also in danger

OCTOBER 27

Pain Hustlers (Netflix Film)

Liza Drake (Emily Blunt) is a blue-collar single mom who has just lost her job and is at the end of her rope. A chance meeting with pharmaceutical sales rep Pete Brenner (Chris Evans) puts her on an upwards trajectory economically but dubious path ethically as she becomes entangled in a dangerous racketeering scheme.

Sister Death (ES) (Netflix Film)

After a miraculous childhood, Narcisa becomes a novice and starts teaching girls in a former convent haunted by a disturbing presence.

Tore (SE) (Netflix Series)

An immature and aimless 27-year-old throws himself into an unknown world of sex, drugs and self-discovery after his closest companion's death.

Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club (KR) (Netflix Documentary)

This intimate documentary explores a bygone era of cinematic passion and the emergence of young film enthusiasts in South Korea, including Bong Joon-ho.

OCTOBER 28

Castaway Diva (KR) (Netflix Series)

Fifteen years after being stranded on a remote island, an aspiring singer reenters society — stopping at nothing to pursue her dream of becoming a diva.

OCTOBER 29

Botched Season 1

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 10/31/23

Cliffhanger

Collateral

Coming to America

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Girl, Interrupted

Hey Arnold! The Jungle Movie

Into the Badlands: Seasons 1-3

LEGENDS OF THE HIDDEN TEMPLE

Mile 22

No Strings Attached

Pride & Prejudice

Reservoir Dogs

Steel Magnolias

Tagged: Seasons 1-3

Terminator Genisys

The Pink Panther

The Pink Panther 2

The Thundermans: Seasons 1-2

Victorious: Seasons 1-2

