New on Netflix: 5 shows and movies to watch this week (Nov. 27-Dec. 3)

This week’s major standout is Family Switch, a fun family movie that both parents and kids can gather around the TV and joy together. It thrusts Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms smack dab into the middle of a Freaky Friday body-switching situation. Except it isn't just them who gets swapped around. It's the entire family. You can imagine what kind of chaos unfolds there.

You can also check out the second half of Virgin River season 5. It explores Mel's (Alexandra Breckenridge) journey to figure out who her biological father is, with speculation about nearly the entire town abound. Who will it be? You'll have to watch to find out.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

Verified Stand-Up

Filmed at Webster Hall in New York City, this two-episode series is a celebration of comedy featuring ten differnet talents. With a roster including Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez, this is a chance for viewers to find their new favorite comedian. Each comic gets a change to bring their A-game with their own set, so there should be plenty of variety between humor, topics, and comedy styles.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 28

American Symphony

This documentary is a moving portrait of Jon Batiste, 11-time Grammy nominee. During this career high, Batiste embarks on a personal journey, channeling his creativity into composing an original symphony. But life presents unforeseen challenges: Batiste's life partner, best-selling author Suleika Jaouad, faces news that her cancer has returned. Over the course of Batitse and Jaouad's story, this intense and emotional journey delves into the heart of the pair's relationship, exploring how love and art can come together during difficult times.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 29

Family Switch

Jennifer Garner and Ed Helms star as Jess and Bill Walker, parents striving to keep their family close as their kids get older and everyone gets busier. Their daily routine is shaken up when a mysterious astrological triggers a crazy switch that jolts each family member into the other's body. On what turns out to be the weirdest day of their lives, each Walker must navigate through things like a promotion, a college interview, a record deal, and a soccer tryout, all in someone else's shoes.

Obliterated

This thriller follows an elite special forces team (Nick Zano, Shelley Hennig, Terrence Terrell, Paola Lázaro, Kimi Rutledge, Eugene Kim, C. Thomas Howell, Alyson Gorske, and Carl Lumbly) celebrated as heroes after they seemingly neutralize a deadly threat to Las Vegas. But their victory is short-lived as the euphoria of booze, drugs, and nonstop partying comes crashing down when they realize they were dealing with a decoy, not a real bomb. What's next? They'll have to race to find and disarm the real nuclear device threatening to annihilate Las Vegas.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 30

Virgin River Season 5 Part 2

In the town of Virgin River, the festive spirit is in full swing. But this season isn't just about festive cheer. It's about uncovering secrets long buried. Mel Monroe embarks on a personal quest to discover the truth about her biological father. This journey, which began with some seriously startling revelations found in her mother's old love letters, takes Mel and Jack on a captivating scavenger hunt through the town's snowy streets and cozy corners.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 30

Everything new on Netflix: Nov. 27-Dec. 3

NOVEMBER 27

Go Dog Go: Season 4 (Netflix Family)

Tag and her best friend Scooch love lending a paw to their friends around Pawston, whether it's delivering cookie boxes or hosting the Dogcathalon!

NOVEMBER 28

Comedy Royale (KR) (Netflix Series)

Hand-picked by Korean comedy icons, five teams of rising comics battle for a chance to host in a Netflix show — delivering nonstop, zany laughter.

Love Like a K-Drama (JP) (Netflix Series)

Four actresses from Japan go to South Korea to audition and act alongside Korean actors for roles in a series of love stories. Will true romance follow?

Onmyoji (JP) (Netflix Anime)

In the gilded enclave of the imperial court, a gifted mystic befriends a brilliant musician, and together they solve cases rising from the demonic realm.

Verified Stand-Up (Netflix Comedy)

10 comics. 10 sets. 1 show. Introducing: Verified Stand-Up, a new stand-up comedy series Filmed at Webster Hall in New York City, the series features 10 of the best comedians in the game: Asif Ali, Dulcé Sloan, Gianmarco Soresi, Isiah Kelly, Leslie Liao, Nimesh Patel, Robby Hoffman, Rosebud Baker, Sabrina Wu, and Vanessa Gonzalez. Over the course of two-episodes, discover your new favorite comedian.

NOVEMBER 29

American Symphony (Netflix Documentary)

Bad Surgeon: Love Under the Knife (UK) (Netflix Documentary)

This shocking docuseries about one of the biggest frauds in modern medical history exposes a thoracic surgeon famous for groundbreaking achievements in the field of regenerative medicine.

NOVEMBER 30

The Bad Guys: A Very Bad Holiday (Netflix Family)

Mr. Wolf and his crew of animal outlaws realize they'll need to restore the city's Christmas spirit to keep their annual holiday heist afloat.

Family Switch (Netflix Film)

Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant. When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?

Hard Days (JP) (Netflix Film)

Already running from a mess of problems, a desperate cop thinks he's gotten away with a hit-and-run. But there was a witness, and they've got his number.

Obliterated (Netflix Series)

An elite special forces team must thwart a deadly threat in Las Vegas in this high-octane action-comedy series from the creators of "Cobra Kai.

School Spirits: Season 1

Virgin River: Season 5 Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Mel adjusts to a different pace of life, Jack works to grow his business, and the town faces new threats as secrets begin to surface in Virgin River.

DECEMBER 1

May December (Netflix Film)

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance gripped the nation, a married couple buckles under the pressure when an actress arrives to do research for a film about their past.

Sweet Home: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Who’s knocking? A monster, a human, or a hybrid…? The stakes are higher than ever as the lines begin to blur, and nobody is safe from infection.

Basketball Wives: Seasons 3-4

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Big Brother: Seasons 6 and 17

Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)

Black Swan

Blockers

Boyz n the Hood

Burlesque

College Hill: Celebrity Edition: Season 1

Holey Moley: Seasons 1-2

Insidious

L.A. Confidential

Man of Steel

The Meg

Neighbors

Real Husbands of Hollywood: More Kevin, More Problems: Season 1

Shazam!

She's All That

She's the Man

Suicide Squad

Taken

Taken 2

The Suicide Squad

Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman 1984

DECEMBER 3

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Welcome to Samdal-ri (KR) (Netflix Series)

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 11/29/23

Disappearance at Clifton Hill

Leaving 11/30/23

About Last Night

Arrival

Basketball Wives: Seasons 1-2

Dear John

Fences

Hook

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

New in Town

Peppermint

Stuart Little

Stuart Little 2

Superbad

Surf's Up

The Punisher

Up in the Air

