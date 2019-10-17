New Nintendo Switch Gets $25 Price Cut Ahead of Black Friday

Good news if you missed last week's eBay Black Friday preview. Amazon is secretly slashing the price of the new Nintendo Switch.

For a limited time, Amazon has the new Nintendo Switch on sale for $274.99. (CLick the on-page Amazon coupon below the full price to get this deal). That's $24 off and the best price we've seen for the new Switch since its announcement in September. It's also a good sign of the type of Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals we can expect next month.

New Nintendo Switch: was $299 now $274.99

The new Switch offers from 4.5 to 9 hours of battery life versus its predecessor, which maxed out at 2.5 to 6.5 hours. This is the best dollar-off discount we've seen on the new console. View Deal

This is the second and best dollar-off deal we've seen for the new Nintendo Switch. eBay had it on sale last week for $5 more. Meanwhile, Amazon had it at full price with a $25 gift card earlier in the month.

Unlike its predecessor, the new Nintendo Switch offers from 4.5 to 9 hours of battery life. (The previous model offered between 2.5 to 6.5 hours). Battery life varies based on the game you play, but Nintendo says its new console should allow for up to 5.5 hours of juice while playing The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. (The previous console lasted 3 hours with this game).

Make sure to follow our Black Friday gaming deals guide for the best upcoming gaming deals.