7 new movies and shows to watch New Year's weekend on Netflix, Hulu and more (Dec. 29-Jan. 1)

Ring in the new year with a good binge session! Select any of the new shows and movies to watch this weekend on Netflix, Hulu and other streaming services before or after seeing the ball drop.

The weekend TV lineup is led by the Money Heist spinoff Berlin, more wacky antics in Letterkenny season 12 and the finale of Slow Horses season 3. And of course, you can count down to 2024 along with Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest.

On the movie's side, Denzel Washington wraps up his action franchise The Equalizer 3. Check out our guide on what to watch this weekend.

TV Premieres

Berlin (Netflix)

This Money Heist prequel puts the enigmatic past of Berlin (Pedro Alonso) front and center. It explores the titular character's early escapades. As he plans a heist to lift $44 million in jewels, he assembles a crew of exceptional criminals, each with their unique expertise including Keila (Michelle Jenner), a cybersecurity expert, Damián (Tristán Ulloa), Berlin's ally, thrill-seeker Cameron (Begoña Vargas), Roi (Julio Peña), locksmith and loyal accomplice; and Bruce (Joel Sánchez), a gadget and weapons expert. Together, they work to pull off the jewel heist against incredible odds, but that's what they do best, after all. - BV

Streaming now on Netflix

Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest (ABC)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A new year always brings changes, but one thing will remain the same: the ball drop. And the ever-present Ryan Seacrest. Once again, he's hosting the countdown to midnight live from Times Square. Seacrest will be joined by co-host Rita Ora, and they'll jointly preside over appearances by Megan Thee Stallion, Jelly Roll, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla. Jeannie Mai will host the Los Angeles festivities, which will welcome Aqua, Doechii, Ellie Goulding, Green Day, Janelle Monáe, Loud Luxury x Two Friends with Bebe Rexha, Ludacris, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Paul Russell, Reneé Rapp with Coco Jones, and Thirty Seconds to Mars. - KW

Airing Sunday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC (via Sling or Fubo)

Letterkenny season 12

This long-running Canadian sitcom reached a new audience when Hulu brought it to the U.S. in 2018, and it’s since become one of Hulu’s signature shows, recently adding the spin-off series Shoresy. It’s rare for any streaming show to last for 12 seasons, and Letterkenny is coming to a close while it remains beloved by its dedicated fan base.

The show about friends living in small-town Ontario, Canada, has transcended borders while offering an amusing — and perhaps skewed — portrayal of Canadian culture. All episodes of the 12th season will premiere at once, and while there’s likely to be a special final farewell, the season announcement promises business as usual, as the characters contend with small-scale storylines including a comedy night, a country music hit, and a new nightclub. - JB

Streaming now on Hulu

Ricky Gervais: Armageddon (Netflix)

If you’re not in the mood for holiday cheer, comfort and joy, then here’s Ricky Gervais with his latest provocative, profanity-laden, often-offensive comedy special. As usual, he’s getting criticized for some of the things he says in Armageddon, in which he riffs about the end of humanity, artificial intelligence, family weddings and funerals. Gervais is a well-known quantity at this point; take him or leave him at your own preference. - KW

Streaming now on Netflix

Notable New Episodes

Slow Horses season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple)

One of the best shows on television winds down its best season yet with a banger of a finale. When we left the Slow Horses, they were all in the soup. River (Jack Cartwright) and Louisa (Rosalind Eleazar) are facing an alarmingly large number of men with guns who've been ordered to "clean house." Shirley (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) and Marcus (Kadiff Kirwan) are in much the same position. And Catherine (Saskia Reeves) and Jackson (Gary Oldman) have an unknown visitor approaching. It might all be down to Roddy (Christopher Chung) to save the day — which is a frightening thought. But if anybody can steer them out of rough waters, it's Jackson Lamb.

Streaming now on Apple TV Plus

Movie Premieres

The Holdovers (Peacock)

Nearly 20 years after Sideways, director Alexander Payne reunites with Paul Giamatti for a dramedy set in 1970 at a New England boarding school. Paul Hunham is the curmudgeonly classics teacher who is disliked by both students and the headmaster. He’s forced to stay on campus during Christmas break to supervise the handful of boys with nowhere to go. As the days pass, he forms unlikely bonds with the smart but troubled Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) and the school’s grieving head cook (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). This is one holiday that Paul will never forget.

Streaming now on Peacock

The Equalizer 3 (Netflix)

Denzel Washington’s vigilante is back! Retired U.S. Marine and defense intelligence agent Robert McCall is wounded during a violent encounter with the Sicilian mafia. Shot in the back, he wakes up in a small, idyllic town on the Amalfi coast. Robert meets his rescuers, police officer Gio Bonucci (Eugenio Mastrandrea), and doctor Enzo Arisio (Remo Girone). As he recovers, he befriends the locals and grows attached to the town. But when mob henchmen begin harassing the community, Robert breaks out his rusty, but still formidable, set of special skills to defend his new home. - KW

Streaming Jan. 1 on Netflix