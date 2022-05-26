Netflix is set to get a big horror boost next month

Netflix is getting into the Halloween spirit very early this year as two of the best Stephen King movie adaptations are set to land on the streaming service next month.

First up, on June 19, It will arrive. This 2017 take on King’s beloved tome stars Bill Skarsgard as Pennywise the Dancing Clown, as well as Jaeden Martell, Jeremey Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Wyatt Oleff, Chosen Jacobs and Jack Dylan Grazer as The Loser Club who form to investigate a strange evil stalking the town of Derry, Maine.

It was extremely well received upon its release five years ago scoring 86% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab) and taking more than $700 million at the global box office. A slightly disappointing sequel followed in 2019, but that doesn’t blunt any of the first movie's chilling moments, of which there are plenty. If you’ve never met Pennywise before, prepare to be terrified and probably develop coulrophobia.

Just a few days later, on June 22, The Mist will hit Netflix. Adapted from King’s 1980 novella of the same name, this horror thriller is directed by Frank Darabont. Darabont is no stranger to successfully bringing King’s work to the big screen having also directed adaptations of The Green Mile and The Shawshank Redemption. While those two movies are fairly uplifting The Mist is anything but.

The Mist follows a group of survivors who take refuge in a grocery store after a strange fog envelopes the town of Brighton, Maine. The group soon discovers that something deadly is lurking outside in the mist, but the most dangerous threat may actually be trapped inside the supermarket with them. The film is notorious for its shocking ending, which is sure to leave you shaken up. The Mist was also well received when it was released in 2007 scoring 72% on Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab).

These two modern horror classics will join the sizeable range of Stephen King movies already available on Netflix. King favorites that you can stream right now include In the Tall Grass, Pet Sematary, 1922, Gerald’s Game, Christine and Stand By Me.

Meanwhile, Netflix is also working on an adaptation of a short story from King’s If it Bleeds collection. The film will be titled Mr. Harrigan’s Phone and will star Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell, it’s set to be released later this year.