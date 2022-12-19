Loki season 2 first look shows why it's the most anticipated Disney Plus show of 2023

Are you ready for 2023? Disney Plus apparently is, and its Loki season 2 tease in a 2023 preview video just reminded me that there's at least one reason to subscribe to (or re-subscribe to) Disney Plus in the near future.

Before we get into breaking the trailer down, just watch it right now.

In only a few moments, including one where Loki's seemingly in an automat — time traveling again are we? — Disney Plus and Marvel Studios has me eager for the mischievous variant's return.

In the clip, which is narrated by Loki himself (I mean, Tom Hiddleston), we start with that automat shot, where Loki looks either glum or disappointed. After how season 1 ended, I can't argue with him. Then, he checks something off in his detective's notebook. All the while, he's in full gumshoe mode for his look, with an overcoat, dress-shirt and tie.

Then, in the moment that had me grinning, we hear Owen Wilson's Mobius say "little over the top, don't you think?" as three Lokis surround him. They're all suited up. Mobius included. And I'm desperate to know how Loki and Mobius got back together as a sleuthing duo. Also, there's a blink-and-you-missed-her shot of Sophia Di Martino's Sylvie early in the clip. She's wearing headphones, and that's all we know.

Of all the shows and movies previewed here, Loki season 2 has the most going for it because it's simply the most charismatic. Sorry Grogu, but we're waiting for your show to wow us. Secret Invasion may be great, but it seems to be more connective-tissue than actual thing — so far.

Loki season 2 is due in summer 2023, so expect many more upcoming Marvel movies and shows to arrive first. Want more reason to be excited? Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All At Once) is joining the cast.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios / Disney via YouTube)

Loki, back in the automat, makes some kind of look off to the side of the camera, and that's it.

Analysis: Does Disney Plus' 2023 look like enough?

Elsewhere in the clip, Emilia Clarke says "This is just the beginning" in Secret Invasion, Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) asks if we're ready for an adventure in a Mandalorian season 3 clip and Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) takes off her cloak.

Oh, and and Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) takes flight in a shot from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. That last one is important, because it confirms that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever isn't coming to Disney Plus until 2023.

Then, we've also got Samuel L. Jackson in Secret Invasion, footage of Pixar series Win or Lose, which looks adorable, and the live action Peter Pan & Wendy movie.

All of this ... well, it may sound like a full year of TV to you. To me, it sounds like 3-4 series I may be interested in, a movie I've seen and will want to rewatch and other stuff that's not exactly Andor-level brilliant. Does Disney Plus' 2023 look better to you? Let me know in the comments below.