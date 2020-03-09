Mario Day sales: The best cheap Nintendo deals right now

Here we go! March 10 is Mario Day (aka MAR10) and retailers are getting a jump-start on Nintendo's made-up holiday with a slew of Mario Day sales.
The annual holiday is a celebration of our favorite mustached plumber. However, Mario Day has now become synonymous with Nintendo sales. From Nintendo Switch deals to deals on our favorite Nintendo games, Mario Day is an excellent time for stock up on Nintendo games and gear.
Some of the best Mario Day sales right now are discounts on Nintendo Switch games. Many titles are at least $10 off at retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Mario Day sales on the Nintendo Switch console are a little harder to come by. Instead, we're seeing bundle deals that save you about $15.
As for the Switch Lite, it remains unscathed. But we'll make sure to update our story with any new Mario Day sales in the coming days. In the meantime, here are the best Mario Day sales you can get right now.
- Shop all Mario Day deals at Walmart
- Shop all Mario Day deals at Best Buy
- Shop all Mario Day deals at Amazon
- Shop all Mario Day deals at GameStop
- Shop all Mario Day deals at Target
Best Mario Day sales right now
Nintendo Switch Bundle: was $315 now $298 @ Walmart
This Switch bundle includes a ProA Super Mario Wired controller ($17 value). It's the best Switch bundle you'll find right now. View Deal
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: was $49 now $53 @ Amazon
Mario Kart 8 is one of the best multiplayer games on the Switch. It lets you race as every character and on every track from the Wii U version of the game. It's just $3 shy of its all-time price low for 2020 and one of the best Mario Day sales we've seen.View Deal
PowerA Mario Wireless Controller: was $49 now $44 @ Best Buy
The PowerA Mario controller makes it easy to stomp Goombas for hours on end. It features a metallic D-pad, built-in motion controls, standard layout, and it's rated for 30 hours of gameplay. View Deal
Nintendo Switch Neon Green Joy-Con: was $79 now $69 @ Best Buy
The Neon Joy-Cons are a Best Buy exclusive. The retailer is currently taking $10 off. The two Joy-Con controllers can be used independently in each hand, or together as one game controller when attached to the Joy-Con grip. View Deal
Little Buddy Super Mario Plush: was $20 now $15 @ Best Buy
From Tanooki Mario (pictured) to Waluigi, Best Buy is taking $5 off Little Buddy's plush Mario figures. The characters are chosen at random, but you'll get either a 9-inch Tanooki Mario, 10-inch Wario, 10-inch Peach, 13-inch Waluigi, 7-inch Diddy Kong, or 9-inch Piranha Plant.View Deal
Nintendo Switch Pro Controller: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
The Switch Pro Controller features motion controls, HD rumble, and Amiibo support. It also has soft, comfortable grips for a extended gameplay. Pick one up now for $10 off at Amazon. View Deal
Super Mario Maker 2: was $59 now $39 @ Best Buy
Super Mario Maker 2 lets you create Super Mario levels like never before. This sophomore installment features new creation tools, story mode, and online multiplayer. View Deal
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle: was $59 now $35 at Amazon
This delightful and surprisingly deep strategy game is one every Switch owner should play. Kingdom Battle stays true to both franchises and mashes together Mario's colorful worlds and the Rabbids' potty humor.View Deal