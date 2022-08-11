Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 colors — here are all the new options

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 ($999) arrives August 26, and when it does you'll have the option of buying one in a smorgasbord of new color schemes.

Unveiled today during the company's Samsung Unpacked August 2022 event, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 improves upon the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in a number of ways, including slimmer bezels, better camera tech and an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset under the hood.

What's more exciting, at least to this habitual iPhone owner, is the startling array of new colors Samsung is offering on the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

While we had seen very credible reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come in a crazy number of colors prior to this week's event, Samsung has now confirmed that and revealed that the 256GB unlocked model of Flip 4 offers 'Bespoke' DIY color schemes similar to those we saw on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Bespoke Edition. Where the Flip 3 Bespoke Edition offered 49 potential color combinations, Samsung claims the Flip 4 Bespoke Edition now comes in a total of 71 color combos.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 base colors

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 still comes in both Graphite and Bora Purple, two color options that have been available on Samsung devices for some time. Graphite is your standard goes-with-everything grey, while Bora Purple is more of a light lavender.

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

You can also order a Flip 4 in either Pink Gold or Blue, two new color options for Samsung's affordable foldable. While we haven't had a chance to see these in person yet, Samsung's promo shots make both seem appealing; the Pink Gold appears to have a striking sheen, whereas the new Blue color option appears to have a pleasantly muted, almost pastel tone.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition color options

If you want something a little more custom, you can head over to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Studio (opens in new tab) and customize your own Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition. Samsung clearly had success with this business model for the Flip 3, because the company has expanded the options on offer for the Flip 4 Bespoke Edition.

(Image credit: Future)

Specifically, you now have your choice of five color options for the front and back sides of the Z Flip 4: White, Yellow, Green, Navy and Red. You can choose different colors for front and back, and you also have three color choices for the frame: Black, Silver or Gold.

Samsung's Bespoke Studio lets you customize the front, back and frame colors of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition, giving you lots of options for custom color schemes. (Image credit: Samsung)

You can mix and match these options to your heart's content, affording Galaxy Z Flip 4 Bespoke Edition owners a degree of control over their phone's style that leaves this iPhone owner feeling a bit jealous.

Of course, remember that the Bespoke Edition colors are only available on the 256GB unlocked model of Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4. The phone itself doesn't go on sale until August 26, and if you already know you want one make sure to check out our guides to the best Samsung promo codes (opens in new tab) and where to preorder the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.