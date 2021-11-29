Amazon Cyber Monday deals 2021 live blog — best sales right now

Refresh

(Image credit: Shark) 50% off! This is the robot vacuum deal for Cyber Monday. Right now Amazon has the Shark AV101AE IQ on sale for just $299, and it's normally $599. So you'll save a whopping 50%. This robot vac features a self-empty with 45-day capacity, advanced navigation and a multi-surface brush roll that can handle carpers and hard floors. You can also set schedules from the app or your phone, or you can get it going via voice with Alexa or Google Assistant. Hurry on this one-day deal! Shark AV1010AE IQ Robot Vacuum: was $599 now $299

(Image credit: Apple) Here's something you almost never see. Right now Amazon has the 21.5-inch iMac 2020 on sale for $799. That's $300 off the regular price! The specs on this great all-in-one PC include a 21.5-inch full HD display, a 7th-gen Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Plus Graphics 640 and 256GB of storage. You also get two Thunderbolt 3 ports. No, this is not the latest M1 iMac, but it's a fantastic deal that will expire today so we'd hurry. Apple iMac 2020: was $1,099 now $799

(Image credit: Tom's Guide) Soundbar and streamer in one! Here is a great streaming and audio deal in one device. The Roku Streambar is on sale for $79 at Amazon, which is its lowest price ever! I tested the Streambar myself and found it does a solid job of combining a 4K streaming player with a decent-quality speaker. The four drivers have no problem filling my small living room with clear, full sound. It's an affordable, attractive option for anyone who's somehow relying on their television set's built-in speakers in the year of our Lord 2021. You also get brilliant HD picture, speedy performance and Roku's intuitive OS in one elegant little package. Roku Streambar: was $129 now $79 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Blue) We all want to sound better, whether we're taking video calls and don't want to use a headset, recording or streaming. The Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone can do it all, and right now it's just $79 at Amazon. I happen to own this mic and I'd say it's one of the best things I've purchased over the last couple of years. Two custom mics provide broadcast-quality sound, and there's multiple pickup patterns for pro recording and streaming. I also like the onboard controls and compact design. Blue Yeti Nano USB Microphone: was $99 now $79 @ Amazon

(Image credit: Amazon) Looking for a new smart speaker? Right now the Echo Dot (4th Gen) is on sale for $34. That's a $25 savings. The deal is available for both the glacier white and twilight blue colors. In our review, we gave the fourth generation Echo Dot a strong four-out-of-five score, praising its overall audio quality, suite of Alexa home skills and its inexpensive price. If we thought the Echo Dot was impressive at $59, it's even more so at $34. Echo Dot (4th Gen): was $59 now $34

(Image credit: Amazon) We named the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 as the best Android tablet "when price is no concern" on our best Android tablets list. Well, with this sale, it's one of the best Cyber Monday deals. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is on sale at Amazon for $499. That's a $150 savings on the original retail price. Not only that, its bigger brother, the Galaxy Tab S7+, is on sale for $729, which is a $200 savings. This is a historic low price on Amazon for the Tab S7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7: was $649 now $499

(Image credit: Razer) Amazon has some great Cyber Monday laptop deals, including a great $500 discount on a new Razer Blade 13 Stealth thin and light gaming laptop. This model of Razer Blade 13 Stealth packs the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, an Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti Max-Q GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD for storage and a 1080p 13.3-inch OLED touchscreen. While the Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card isn't the most powerful, it should have more than enough power to play many great games at good framerates on the 1080p display. And the fact that it's OLED is the real draw, as it means you'll get more vibrant colors, inkier blacks and better contrast than you would on a LCC screen. Razer Blade 13 Stealth: was $1,999 now $1,499

(Image credit: Apple) Apple's assorted AirPods have grabbed a lot of the attention during Cyber Monday sales — as you'd expect when both the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 are hitting all-time lows for prices. But those aren't the only Apple audio products on sale right now. The Beats Solo3 — remember Apple's other audio brand? — are available for a tidy discount right now at Amazon. You can get the latest version of these wireless headphones for $99 — $100 less than their usual price. The Beats Solo3 feature Apple's W1 chip and promise up to 40 hours of battery life. This discount is available for the black and rose gold versions of the headphones. Beats Solo3: was $199 now $99

(Image credit: Garmin) If you’ve been waiting for Cyber Monday to invest in a Garmin, I’ve got great news. The Garmin Forerunner 945 is just $270 in Cyber Monday sales — that’s a saving of 54%. This is a brilliant watch for serious runners or triathletes. In fact, multisport and ultrarunners who want onboard music and payment features on their GPS watch should check out the Garmin Forerunner 945. It's got brilliant battery life, and all of the features of the Fenix 5 in a smaller package. Garmin Forerunner 945: was $499 now $229

(Image credit: Logitech) Let's be honest for a minute. We can all admit that the webcam on your laptop is awful, which isn't great when you have to do all those video calls. The solution is take advantage of Cyber Monday deals and pick up a brand new webcam. A webcam that's actually good. Right now Amazon has knocked the Logitech C920S webcam down to $59. That's a $10 saving on our favorite webcam, which offers excellent picture quality, useful companion software, a sleek, a privacy shutter, and Full HD video resolution at 30fps. You really can't go wrong with this one. Logitech C920S Webcam: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon