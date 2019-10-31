Lenovo Black Friday Preview: ThinkPad X1 Extreme $1,680 Off

Lenovo is kicking off Halloween with a multitude of Black Friday sales on some of our favorite laptops.

Through November 4, the PC manufacturer is taking up to $2,400 off select ThinkPad and IdeaPad laptops. For instance, you can get the ThinkPad X1 Extreme on sale for $1,299 via coupon code "THINKPEEK20". That's $1,680 off and the cheapest price we've seen for the ThinkPad X1 Extreme.

Lenovo Black Friday sale: $2,400 off ThinkPads

The sale includes the ThinkPad X1 Extreme for $1,299. It features a Core i7-8750H six-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1050 Ti. The ThinkPad X1 Extreme is a powerful business machine clad in a matte black, carbon-fiber chassis. Although it's been on sale before, the base model has never dipped under $1,300, and clearly this is not the base model as it offers double the RAM and storage.

Lenovo's sale ends November 4, but keep in mind this is a preview sale. We expect to see more Black Friday laptop deals from Lenovo and other retailers in the coming days.