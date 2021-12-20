Last-minute Amazon deal knocks $35 off Kindle

Want to snuggle up by the fire with a great read over the holidays? Amazon is offering a last-minute sale that saves you $35 on a brand new Kindle and gets you a 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited for free.

Right now, you can get the Amazon Kindle for just $54. That's $35 off, making this one of the best Kindle deals we've ever seen. This deal include three free months of Kindle Unlimited, which will give you access to over one million titles, magazines, and audibooks.

The Amazon Kindle features a 6-inch screen and an adjustable front light that lets you read for hours, whether it's night or day. Plus, a single battery charge will last you weeks. This deal also includes three free months of Kindle Unlimited.

If you're looking to buy a Kindle, the base model is the best one to get if you're on a budget — especially now it's on sale. In our list of the best Kindles, this version ranked #2, just behind the Kindle Paperwhite. But while the Paperwhite starts at $139, the base Kindle is less than half the price right now at $54.

In our Kindle review, we loved its varied lighting options, comfortable design, and Bluetooth capability for listening to some of the best audiobooks. The base Kindle also sports a 6-inch glare-free display, a 4 LED front light, and 4GB of storage. Unlike the Paperwhite, the base Kindle is not waterproof, so remember to be careful if you plan to read by the pool once the weather warms up.

This version of the Kindle is ad-supported, however, the ad-free version is also on sale for the same discount of $35 off. You'll pay $74 for the ad-free Kindle after the discount.

