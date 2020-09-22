Lakers vs Nuggets live stream: How to watch Game 3 of the NBA playoffs online

Lakers vs Nuggets start time, channel Lakers vs Nuggets game 3 tips off at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT tomorrow (Tuesday, Sept. 22) on TNT. The Western Conference finals schedule is below.

LeBron's master plan is working: Tomorrow's Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of game 3 will see if King James and Anthony Davis can push their team to a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Thanks to AD's buzzer beater in game 2, L.A. got the jump on Denver. LeBron engineered his new-look Lakers for a championship run and they're almost there, thanks to a buzzer beater from Davis in game 2.

Almost. The Nuggets are going to fight back, just as they've been doing in every round of the 2020 NBA playoffs. Remember, they've already clawed their way back from 1-3 deficits twice. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray have proven they can score big. They'll have to do it again to stop themselves from falling into another hole.

NBA live stream of the 2020 playoffs

The Denver duo almost got it done in game 2 and the Lakers needed that last-second three by Davis to win. Jokic had yet another stellar night: 30 points, 9 assists, 6 rebounds and 4 steals. Murray posted 25 points, six rebounds and four assists. What the Nuggets really need to do is take better care of the ball (they had 21 turnovers in game 2) and grab more offensive rebounds.

The Lakers will counter any strategic tweaks with their own and continue to rotate big men to guard Jokic, including Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee. They are also counting on contributions from Rajon Rondo and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to supplement LeBron and AD's scoring.

Here is everything you need to watch the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of game 3.

How to avoid Lakers vs Nuggets blackouts with a VPN

(MIA leads 2-1)



If you've had to leave your own "bubble" -- or you've been hit by a dreaded local blackout -- and you can't watch Lakers vs Nuggets live streams on cable, you're not out of luck. With a virtual private network, or VPN, you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town (or somewhere that blackouts won't hit), and access the same streaming services you already paid for.

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch Lakers vs Nuggets game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, Sept. 22 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. NBA playoff games are also airing on ESPN and ABC.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have a cable package, you'll be able to get this game on Sling TV (we love FuboTV for a lot of sports, but it doesn't have TNT). ESPN and TNT are both included in the Sling Orange package, which costs $30.

Both are two of the picks on our best streaming services list, but Sling doesn't have ABC (though you can get it with one of the best TV antennas).

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in the UK

British basketball fans will have to stay up very late to catch the Lakers vs Nuggets live stream of game 2 at 2:30 a.m. BST. The game will air on Sky Sports, and those without Sky Sports can pick it up from Now TV, with prices starting at £9.99.

NBA League Pass is also available in the U.K., at £42.99 for the rest of the year and serves up all of the games with no blackouts.

Lakers vs Nuggets live streams in Canada

Hoops fans in Canada can watch Lakers vs Nuggets on SportsNet, which can be added to your package if you don't have it already. Game 3 is on SN1.

NBA League Pass is also available in Canada.

Lakers vs Nuggets series schedule

(all times ET)

Game 1: Lakers 126, Nuggets 114

Lakers 126, Nuggets 114 Game 2: Lakers 105, Nuggets 103

Lakers 105, Nuggets 103 Game 3: Tuesday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Tuesday, Sept. 22, 9 p.m. (TNT) Game 4: Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Thursday, Sept. 24, 9 p.m. (TNT) *Game 5: Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT)

Saturday, Sept. 26, 9 p.m. (TNT) *Game 6: Monday, Sept. 28, TBD

Monday, Sept. 28, TBD *Game 7: Wednesday, Sept. 30, TBD

* = if necessary