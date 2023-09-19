Italy vs Uruguay live stream: How to watch Rugby World Cup 2023 online

More than any of the other teams in Pool A, Italy are the opponents that Uruguay have most been looking forward to meeting at RWC 2023. And having witnessed Los Teros' blinder of a performance in their belated opening match, Italy have grounds for being a touch nervy at the Allianz Riviera in Nice.

Looking for an Italy vs Uruguay live stream? Read on and we'll show you how to watch from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

Italy vs Uruguay live stream, date, time, channels • Date: Wednesday, Sep. 20

• Time: 4:45 p.m. BST / 11:45 a.m. ET / 8:45 a.m. PT / 1:45 a.m. AEST (Sep. 21)

• U.K. — ITVX (FREE STREAM)

• AUS — Stan Sport

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Despite qualifying for the tournament as the top-ranked team in the Americas, Uruguay were largely overlooked as fodder for Pool A's European sides ahead of the World Cup. It's safe to say that's no longer the case after Esteban Meneses gave France the fright of their lives last week.

With Felipe Etcheverry pulling the strings and Santiago Arata driving the team on, they were silken, nasty and tireless, and though it must be pointed out that they took the field against a weakened French lineup, there's now a real sense that Uruguay could ruffle a few more feathers over the next few weeks.

Though Italy kicked off their own campaign with a seven-try, bonus-point beatdown of Namibia, many of those points came either late on or when the Welwitschias were a man down. It's the reason Kieran Crowley was so critical of the Azzurri display, and he may be glad to have had more than a week to try to iron out any sloppiness ahead of this clash.

We’ve got all the details you need to watch Italy vs Uruguay live streams, from anywhere, down below.

How to watch Italy vs Uruguay live stream for FREE

If you're fortunate enough to live in the U.K., you can enjoy the Italy vs Uruguay live stream for FREE courtesy of ITV and ITVX.

But what if you're usually based in the country but aren't at home for the Italy vs Uruguay live stream? Perhaps, you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on a paid streaming service in a foreign country when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home.

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below. Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN, but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a British service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ITVX and watch the Italy vs Uruguay live stream.

How to watch Italy vs Uruguay live streams in the U.S.

Rugby fans in the U.S. can watch the Italy vs Uruguay live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

How to watch Italy vs Uruguay live stream for FREE in the U.K.

In the U.K. the Italy vs Uruguay live stream will be available to watch for free on ITV and ITVX. Just bear in mind that you will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

How to watch an Italy vs Uruguay live stream in Australia

Rugby fans in Australia can watch Italy vs Uruguay, along with every other Rugby World Cup game, ad-free on Stan Sport.

A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $15 Stan sub), after a 30-day Stan Sport FREE trial.

How to watch the Italy vs Uruguay live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Italy vs Uruguay via Sky Sport. This costs $63.98 NZD per month after a $31.98 NZD three-month offer, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sports channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99/week, $44.99/month or $449.99/year.

How to watch Italy vs Uruguay live stream in Singapore

Rugby fans in Singapore can watch all 48 games from the Rugby World Cup 2023 live on beIN Sports. Sadly, the RWC 2023 games are not included with the standard monthly or annual subscriptions. Instead, you'll need to shell out on a specific RWC Pass for S$85.90. Ouch.

