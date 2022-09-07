iPad Pro could get this new display tech — but there's a long wait

Rumors are pointing to the iPad Pro 2022 finally arriving next month, but there could be a good reason to hold off on upgrading: the first OLED iPad display.

This is coming in 2024, according to a new report from The Elec (opens in new tab), with Samsung Display and LG Display likely to be the companies to build the new screens on Apple's behalf. Other rumors from multiple sources have pointed to OLED iPads and Macs coming in 2024, so it sounds as if waiting to upgrade your tablet could get you a much better display for your money.

Not only are OLED displays more efficient and color-accurate by design, but these specific OLEDs will reportedly use a "two-stack tandem" construction. This type of OLED panel uses two layers to display its red, green and blue pixels, which should make the display brighter and longer-lasting.

Another report from The Elec (opens in new tab) (via 9to5Mac (opens in new tab)), says that this display could be made using a lighter, more flexible and cheaper glass-polyamide hybrid material. iPhones already use polyamide film, but on the iPad Apple would supposedly blend this with glass in order to make the display less likely to warp, a concern when considering how much larger a tablet display is.

As with all big updates like this, the new OLED panel is expected to come to the iPad Pro line first. However, this year's rumored iPad Pro isn't thought to be getting a display upgrade. In fact, it's tipped to be nearly identical to the iPad Pro 2021, with the exceptions of a new Apple M2 chip to replace the existing Apple M1 chip, wireless charging and improved cameras, and possibly a new Smart connector to enable new accessories.

There's an Apple event happening today (September 7), but we don't expect any iPads to appear there. What we should see instead is the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and iPhone 14 Plus, along with the Apple Watch 8, Apple Watch 8 Pro and perhaps the AirPods Pro 2. Keep up to date with all the latest on that front via our Apple event live blog.

New iPads and Macs are instead thought to be arriving at an Apple October event. While you wait for that, make sure you're up to date on the latest rumors with our iPad Pro 2022 rumor hub, and also check out our guide on if OLED iPads are worth waiting for or not.