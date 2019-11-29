Best iPad Black Friday deals in 2019

The iPad has gotten a lot more versatile thanks to iPadOS, and now you can save big on every model in Apple's lineup with the best Black Friday iPad deals.

Deals start with the 10.2-inch iPad for just $249, our Editor's Choice pick that's the best iPad for most, based on its lower price and capable performance. Meanwhile, the iPad Air (64GB) is now $469 at Amazon. That's $30 off and will likely get cheaper before Cyber Monday.

If you're looking for more power or more screen real estate, you'll want to check out one of Apple's iPad Pros. Right now the 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale for just $799 on Amazon, which is $149 off for the 256GB model.

In terms of retailers, we recommend shopping at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. These three retailers tend to have the best iPad Black Friday deals. (Quite often, the three retailers will price match each other). To make your iPad shopping easier, we've got today's best iPad Black Friday deals right here.

Best iPad Black Friday deals right now

iPad Black Friday Deals

Apple 10.2-inch iPad: was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Apple's most popular iPad now sports a bigger screen and support for Apple's Smart Keyboard. With this $249 iPad Black Friday deal, you'll save $80 on the latest model with 32GB of storage.View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" (128GB/LTE): was $559 now $459 @ Amazon

If you use a lot of apps or take a lot of photos or video, the standard-issue iPad's default 32GB of storage isn't enough. So, check out this deal on the roomier iPad, which also packs cellular connectivity. You'll save $99 right now.View Deal

iPad Mini Black Friday Deals

Apple iPad Mini (64GB): was $399 now $384 @ Amazon

The 2019 iPad Mini packs the power of its bigger brothers in a smaller 7.9-inch size. It's a force to be reckoned with and comes with 64GB of storage and up to 10 hours of battery life.View Deal

Apple iPad Mini (256GB/LTE): was $679 now $639 @ Amazon

When a Max-sized iPhone isn't big enough, you can still save on Apple's smallest iPad. Amazon's taking $40 off this high-capacity model, which also has cellular connectivity.View Deal

iPad Air Black Friday Deals

Apple 10.5" iPad Air (64GB): was $499 now $399 @ Amazon

The new iPad Air features a 10.5-inch, 2224 x 1668 pixel display and Apple's A12 Bionic processor. At just one pound in weight, it lives up to its name. The base model is now $100 off, which is its lowest price ever. View Deal

Apple iPad Air (64GB/LTE): was $629 now $599 @ Amazon

Thanks to its speedy As12 Bionic CPU, the iPad Air is one of Apple's most powerful tablets. This model comes with built-in cellular connectivity, making it an even more powerful, always-connected tablet. It's $30 off at Amazon. View Deal

iPad Pro Black Friday Deals

Apple iPad Pro (11-inch, 256GB) was $949 now $799 @ Amazon

If you want lots of storage in your next iPad Amazon has the 11-inch iPad Pro for just $799, which is $149 off the regular price. You also get an edge-to-edge Retina display, fast A12X Bionic chip and Face ID.View Deal

Apple iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 64GB): was $999 now $899 @ Amazon

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is Apple's premiere tablet offering blazing speed thanks to its A12X Bionic chip. This is the big-screen iPad to get at a $100 discount. View Deal

Apple iPad Pro 10.5" (512GB): was $999 now $699 @ Walmart

That's right, Walmart's chopped $300 off this long-lasting pro-level iPad. What makes it for the professionals? It's much faster than your normal 10.2-inch iPad, thanks to the A10X Fusion chip and it lasts nearly 14 hours.View Deal

For those who already own an iPad that they really like as-is (they last forever), we've found some pretty great deals on accessories for Apple's tablets. These include savings on keyboard folio cases and Apple's 2nd Gen. Pencil stylus.

iPad Accessory Deals

Apple 2-meter USB-C Charge Cable: was $35 now $14 @ Amazon

Some folks just think that Apple's charging cables are better than the rest. If they're trying to charge their iPad Pro (or MacBook) as fast as possible, we've found a 60% off deal on Apple's own 2-meter USB-C charging cable. View Deal

Logitech Crayon Digital Pencil for iPad was $69 now $49 @ Amazon

If you avoided buying an Apple Pencil stylus because it was so expensive, Logitech and Amazon have teamed up to create (and discount) a viable alternative. Reviews say that the accessory offers similarly low latency as the Apple Pencil, so you won't need to worry about lag time between the Crayon's tip being pressed against your iPad and its doodling showing up on your screen.View Deal

Brydge Pro Wireless Keyboard: was $169 now $99 @ Amazon

But what if you want a more traditional keyboard? I really dig this version of the accessory because the keys are a lot more like the traditional keys on a real laptop, with more vertical travel and feedback. View Deal

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation): was $129 now $119 @ Amazon

By adding a flat edge and magnetic charging, Apple fixed the biggest issues with its stylus. Its low latency already made it a great method for writing and drawing in the creative apps found all around the iOS app store.View Deal

What about iPad Black Friday deals from the Apple Store

Yet again, you probably won't get great iPad Black Friday deals when you're shopping at an Apple Store. For Black Friday 2019, Apple is giving away gift cards "of up to $200" in value, but we're not expecting that high a deal for an iPad purchase. When Apple did this same sort of offer last Black Friday, they were giving out $25 (or slightly higher) Apple gift cards when you bought an iPad. You're better off with the great discounts (from $50 to $300 off) mentioned above at retailers like Amazon, Walmart or Best Buy.