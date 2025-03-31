Apple’s M6 iPad Pro reportedly in early development — and it could have an Apple C2 modem

iPad Pro M5 isn't even here yet, but a successor is reportedly in the works

iPad Pro M4
We may still be awaiting Apple’s M5 chip, and the various Mac and iPad models it’ll be included in, but there’s already a report about what’s coming next. According to Mark Gurman, in the latest issue of his Power On newsletter, Apple’s already starting preliminary work on the M6 chip.

According to Gurman, Apple is aiming to release updated M6-powered iPad Pro models at some point in 2027. However the chip itself will likely be released earlier, at some point in 2026, as part of an overhauled MacBook Pro.

The new iPad Pros will also reportedly come with an Apple-made 5G modem. Considering the release window is quite far in the future, this will likely be the C2 modem — which rumors claim won’t be arriving any earlier than the iPhone 18.

iPad Pros usually don’t have the same annual release cycle as the iPhone, but they do tend to arrive every 18 months or so. We last saw a set of pro tablets back in May 2024, and rumor has it that we’ll be seeing a new MacBook Pro M5 later this year.

So if all goes according to plan, we might end up seeing the M6 iPad Pro in the first half of 2027. Which would be the perfect time to see both the M6 and C2 chips packed into a single device.

What else is new for Apple

Tim Cook standing next to new MacBook Air

Gurman also reports Apple is working on an entry-level iPad 12 and new MacBook Air models. He didn’t specify when these new devices might arrive, but we should remember that both iPad 11 and MacBook Air M4 were revealed at the start of March.

With that in mind we shouldn’t expect to see any follow-ups for at least a year. Possibly longer in the case of the iPad 12, since the entry-level tablet doesn’t usually stick to a consistent release schedule.

Gurman also points out that the iPad 12 likely won’t be a substantial upgrade, just another “chip-and-ship” refresh. Or, in other words, the tablet will likely come with a brand new A-series chip and not much else.

Tom Pritchard
Tom Pritchard
UK Phones Editor

Tom is the Tom's Guide's UK Phones Editor, tackling the latest smartphone news and vocally expressing his opinions about upcoming features or changes. It's long way from his days as editor of Gizmodo UK, when pretty much everything was on the table. He’s usually found trying to squeeze another giant Lego set onto the shelf, draining very large cups of coffee, or complaining about how terrible his Smart TV is.

