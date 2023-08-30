iOS 17 beta 6 just dropped before Apple event — what's coming to your iPhone

iOS 17 just got its eighth developer beta, and there's a good chance that this could be the final iOS 17 beta we see before the Apple September event takes place.

The eighth developer beta is functionally the same as the sixth public beta (shown below). These are technically two different versions of iOS 17, but all the features found in one are available in the other.

Looking back to previous iOS beta cycles, such as last year's iOS 16, we see that Apple usually tops out at eight developer betas, with the latter six or seven of those forming the basis for the public betas. Then comes one final version known as the release candidate or RTM (release to manufacturing) version before everything's pushed live as a stable version.

As a later beta, we're not expecting any big changes to appear in the software itself. Apple's priority at this point is stability rather than adding new stuff. If it turns out something new has appeared though, we'll be sure to update you.

iOS 17: What's new for iPhones?

The last major update to iOS 17 was Apple moving the end call button back toward the center of the in-call screen. This was after the 6th beta changed the position originally, causing cries of protest from several users.

Though we have come across some frustrating aspects of the new software, such as that wandering call button, many of the changes to iOS 17 have been beneficial, such as Mental Wellbeing tracking, Live Voicemail transcription, StandBy mode, Check-In for Messages and interactive widgets.

In addition, the iOS 17 software has been found to contain hints of future iPhone features like the rumored Action button on the iPhone 15 Pro.

The Apple September event is now confirmed as happening on September 12. Apple's not told us what will be on show at the "Wonderlust" presentation, but we're expecting the iPhone 15 series to take center stage. The Apple Watch 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and maybe even an iPad mini 7 could also show up too.

Stay tuned to our iOS 17 hub for all the latest news and updates.