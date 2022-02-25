Hurry! The best Bose headphones just crashed to $329

Bose makes some of the best headphones on the market — and now, our favorite pair has gone on sale.

For a limited time, the Bose 700 are just $329 on Amazon. At a savings of $50 off, this is a great time to snag yourself these cans. Or, if always-on noise cancelling takes your fancy, you can get the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones for just $279, their lowest ever price.

Bose 700: was $379 now $329 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are some of the best noise-cancelling 'phones you can get. With a sleek, stylish design and 20 hours of battery life, they provide both form and function. Even better, they're now $50 off.

Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $279 @ Amazon

The QuietComfort 45 headphones offer world-class noise cancelling without costing a fortune. ANC can't be turned off on this model, so this is the pair to get if you want ultimate peace and quiet while you listen to music or podcasts. They've just hit their lowest ever price.

Bose 700 (refurbished): was $379 now $279 @ Bose

Don't mind refurbished? You can save $100 on our favorite pair of Bose headphones. Stock is limited though, so act fast.

If you're looking for top-quality noise cancelling, you can't do much better than Bose. Whether you're on a crowded train, working from home or in a noisy office, you'll be able to lose yourself in whatever you're listening to.

In our Bose 700 review, we loved the headphones' sleek design, superb noise cancelling, and rich audio quality. They're extremely light and comfortable to wear, and offer seamless smart assistant integration for Google Assistant and Alexa. You'll also be able to use the companion app to adjust the volume, level of noise cancellation, and more.

As for the Bose QuietComfort 45, this pair of headphones is dedicated to ANC. Some may be disappointed by the fact that ANC can't be deactivated for this model, but Bose offers such good quality noise cancelling that we wouldn't blame you if you never felt the need turn it off anyway. You can switch between two modes of noise cancellation: Quiet and Aware. Quiet blocks out outside noise, while Aware mode will allow you to hear some ambient sounds around you.

Still looking for your perfect headphones? Our list of the best headphones, plus our headphone deals coverage, will help you find the right pair.