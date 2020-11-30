Hurry! New Apple Mac Mini M1 deal just hit lowest ever price

Cyber Monday deals are everywhere right now, with just about every retailer slashing prices on a huge variety of tech. Even Apple products are getting price cuts, including the newly-released Mac Mini M1.
B&H just lowered the price of the Mac mini M1 to just $639. That's $60 lower than the normal price, and $10 less than the previous best discount. It's already on backorder, so you'll want to be quick about it if you want this excellent little computer.
Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $649 @ B&H
Part of Apple's new line of Macs with the Apple Silicon M1 chip, the new 2020 Mac Mini didn't disappoint early adopters. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's a great option for any workflow.View Deal
In our original Mac Mini M1 review, we marveled at the its design and its powerful performance for the price. The base version, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space, is the cheapest model available, though other variations are enjoying significant discounts as well. Those discount go up as much as $100 off if you buy the model with 8GB of RAM and over 1TB of storage.
Of course this isn't the only deal you can take advantage of right now, and there are even plenty of Apple Cyber Monday deals to check out if you want to save some cash on another Apple device. Be it an iPhone, iPad, or something else.
