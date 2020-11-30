Hurry! Best Buy just slashed prices on all Apple Watches for Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday deals have finally landed, and with them big savings on all things tech. This includes nearly all of Apple's highly coveted watches thanks to these deals from Best Buy — among some of the best Apple Cyber Monday deals we've seen so far.

You'll want to pounce on these deals, as we've already seen the stock on many of them heading into the red. This will especially be the case with the more popular models and biggest savings, like the Nike Apple Watch Series 5 now $299.

Apple Watch Series 6 deals from Best Buy

Apple Watch 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $379 @ Best Buy.

Pretty in pink! Or blue, or black, or silver, or red. The 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 with GPS is on sale at Best Buy. You also get 6 months free Apple Fitness+ to make the best use of the heart-rate monitor and other fitness features. It's available in pink, blue, space gray and silver, with a variety of bands.



Apple Watch SE deals from Best Buy

Apple Watch SE: was $279 now $259 @ Best Buy.

In keeping with other great Apple Watch deals we're seeing from Best Buy, the SE is $20 off. You also get free 6 months of Apple Fitness. It's also available in gold with pink band, silver with white bad, and in Nike SE versions with sporty Nike bands. View Deal

Apple Watch Series 5 deals from Best Buy

Apple Watch Nike Series 5 (40mm, GPS): was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy.

You can grab this sleek and stylish Nike Series 5 from Best Buy with 6 months of Apple Fitness+ for just $299, with a sporty black band to go with it.

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS): was $429 now $329 @ Best Buy.

The Series 5 features an always-on display, GPS, heart rate monitor, and plenty more. It's one of the best Apple watches you can get today, and this deal brings big savings — $100 off. Act fast, though, as we expect these to fly off the shelf.

Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS + Cellular): was $499 now $399 @ Best Buy.

Best Buy keeps the Apple Watch deals rolling with the upgraded GPS + Cellular Series 5 available at just $399. You also get 6 months of free Apple Fitness+.

Apple Watch Series 5 (44mm, GPS + Cellular): was $749 now $499 @ Best Buy.

You can get the 44mm Apple Watch Series with GPS and full Cellular right now from Best Buy at $250 less than the regular price. Like all of Best Buys Apple Watches, it's also being sold with 6 months free Apple Fitness+.

Apple Watch Series 3 deals from Best Buy

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm at Best Buy: was $223 now $191

Not quite as hot as the $119 Walmart deal, but this does come with 6 months of Apple Fitness included, so it’s still a great deal. It's available in either white/silver or space grey color options. You can also get the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 for $226. View Deal

It should come as no surprise that these are flying off the shelves, so you'll want to act fast. Each of the models has their merit. The Watch Series 3 is the oldest, but still a very capable model with GPS and excellent fitness-tracking features. It's also the cheapest you'll find on sale, at just $191.

If you're looking for the best of the best, Series 6 is for you. We gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars in our Apple Watch Series 6 review. It's got a blood oxygen monitor, colorful new casings, a greatly improved always-on display, and charges lightning-fast.

For a good compromise, head for the SE or Series 5. $299 is an absolute steal for the sleek and stylish Nike Series 5, with Nike Run Club app, plenty of modular complications for tracking your progress, and some fun and sporty watch faces.

Because these deals are so hot, in our experience, they won't last long. We've already seen Amazon and Walmart sell out fast after putting on doorbusters like these. Consider carefully what watch will be the best for you, but make sure you don't miss these deals.

