Hurry! Apple Watch 3 deal for $119 is back in stock

Cyber Monday deals are now coming pretty fast as we get deeper into the weekend, saving us lots of money on tech that would normally cost significantly more. And right now is literally the best time for a great Cyber Monday Apple Watch deal.

For a limited time, which will be as long as it stays in stock, Walmart is selling the Apple Watch Series 3 for a crazy low $119 . That's $60 off, and it will sell out pretty quickly you do not want to dawdle.

Apple Watch Series 3: was $179 now $119 @ Walmart

This Apple Watch deal just came back in stock, so grab it quickly if you want the Series 3 at this low price from Walmart. Though its two years old, the Series 3 remains a brilliant smartwatch due to the up-to-date software and a classy, durable design.



This deal originally popped up a few days ago, but the prospect of getting an Apple product for such a low price meant it didn’t hang around for very long. Now it’s back, though at the time of writing only the model with a white strap is in stock. If you’re not happy with that you’re just going to have to live with it, or buy another band.

In any case, there’s a lot to love about the Apple Watch Series 3. Not only is is cheaper than the $279 Apple Watch SE, it comes with all the features you’d expect from an Apple Watch. That includes an 18-hour battery life, robust health and sleep tracking, plus Siri and support for wireless earbuds for those solo phone-free outings.

And now it’s $60 off the list price, putting it in Fitbit price range. You can’t afford to miss that, especially since the age of the watch means it isn’t going to get any cheaper. Once you’re done don't forget to check out the rest of our Cyber Monday deals.

