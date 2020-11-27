Hurry! Apple AirPods slashed to $109 for Black Friday on Amazon and Walmart

Black Friday deals are upon us and it just wouldn't be Black Friday without some sweet Apple AirPods in the mix.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple AirPods on sale for $109, down from the original price of $109. That's a solid savings of $49, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at. Walmart has the same $109 AirPods deal right now.

AirPods Black Friday deal

AirPods (with Charging Case): was $159 now $109 @ Amazon

Apple's top-notch audio quality earned these headphones an Editor's Choice award, and their ergonomic design is comfortable. The AirPods are currently on sale for $109, which is the second lowest price ever.





AirPods (with Charging Case): was $159 now $109 @ Walmart

Walmart has the same great AirPods Black Friday deal in stock for $109 right now.





In our Apple AirPods review, we praised these headphones for being faster, smarter, and longer-lasting than previous models. The company takes hands-free to another level thanks to wireless charging and Siri's mindful integration. Longer endurance and faster pairing times are the icing on the cake.

Powered by Bluetooth 5.0 instead of last gen's 4.2, the new AirPods offer a more stable connection. Just like the old AirPods, Apple claims the second-gen AirPods can last 5 hours on a charge. And thanks to the H1 chip, the Pods (allegedly) deliver 50 percent more talk time.

Not only are the second-gen AirPods faster, they’re also smarter — at least when it comes to Siri. This is the first pair of Pods to feature hands-free Siri. That’s right, instead of having to tap out your Siri requests on those long, thin AirPod stems, you can simply say “Hey Siri,” and launch the ubiquitous digital assistant.

