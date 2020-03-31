How to watch Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker online and on Blu-ray

After a long wait, the digital and Blu-ray Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker releases have arrived, so we can all watch The Rise of Skywalker online. Yes, now that you've got no reason to leave the house, it's a perfect time to marathon the Star Wars movies in order, using the platform of your choice.

We're still an uncertain number of months ahead of the movie's eventual Disney Plus drop, but with Disney having now released both the digital, you've got some choice for how you watch the latest Star Wars film.

A monster smash-hit at the box office that raked in more than $1 billion, The Rise of Skywalker sees Rey (Daisy Ridley) deal with her past in ways that proved divisive among fans and Star Wars cynics alike.

Meanwhile Finn (John Boyega) and Poe (Oscar Issac) work as leaders of the Resistance, dead set on stopping the First Order from carrying out dastardly actions. We'd say more, but we'd rather let the giant events of the first 15 minutes of the film speak for themselves — and avoid spoilers here for anyone who's kept the storyline a secret.

My personal recommendation for those who are thinking to watch The Rise of Skywalker online is to approach the movie not as a grand cinematic conclusion to the Star Wars they grew up with — that movie is probably still Episode VI: Return of the Jedi.

Instead, The Rise of Skywalker is a fun roller-coaster ride, which does better in your mind if you try and avoid thinking about loopholes. Seriously, forget the phrase "deus ex machina."

How to watch Rise of Skywalker online in the US and Canada

With all of the shipping issues happening right now, we recommend going with The Rise of Skywalker digital download (even with how much I prefer owning optical media).

Yes, the digital release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally here. Currently available to buy in up to 4K resolution, you can watch (or re-watch) episode 9 from the comfort of your own home, and see its bonus features for yourself.

Either way, The Rise of Skywalker works with the Movies Anywhere service, so you can bring it to a number of different apps, including Apple's TV app, Prime Video and Vudu. There's no Disney Plus release date, but it could drop suddenly. We expected the movie to stream this summer, but Disney released Frozen 2 three months early on the streaming service, which set a new precedent.

If you want your optical media, there's a big exclusive package at Target, that adds a gallery book of art and notes and exclusive bonus content.

How to watch Rise of Skywalker online in the UK

Unfortunately, the folks in the U.K. don't have an easy way to watch Rise of Skywalker online, as it's set to come out there on April 13.

Americans stuck traveling abroad could use a VPN to watch the movie as if they were back home. Our top pick is Express VPN, which has a 30-day money back guarantee and an annual plan discount that chops 49% off the overall price.

The Rise of Skywalker digital release special features

