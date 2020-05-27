How to watch Agents of SHIELD season 7 online: Episode 1 release date, cast and more

Agents of SHIELD season 7 start time, channel The Marvel's Agents of SHIELD season 7 premiere episode starts at 10 p.m. Eastern tomorrow (Wednesday, May 27) on ABC.

Say farewell to the OG Marvel television show and watch Agents of SHIELD online. Season 7 is the last chapter for the ABC drama and guess what? It involves everyone's favorite plot: time traveling!

Of course, the Marvel television universe isn't completely ending, it's only expanding. Several Avengers spinoff series are set to debut on Disney Plus later this year and in early 2021, starting with The Falcon and Winter Soldier and WandaVision. But Agents of SHIELD was the first live-action show from Marvel, joined on ABC by Agent Carter and on Netflix by Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron First.

Netflix and Marvel broke up, undoubtedly due to the launch of Disney Plus. But since Disney owns both Marvel and ABC, Agents of SHIELD was able to continue until it could tell a proper ending.

Agents of SHIELD season 7 finds the team time traveling back to 1931 to prevent the Chronicoms from taking over Earth. Helping them is a LMD (life model decoy) of Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg), who retains all the memories of the dead human character. Meanwhile, Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) is still recovering from the near-fatal injuries she suffered in the season 6 finale.

The Chronicom Hunters will stop at nothing to destroy S.H.I.E.L.D. and the team will have to make some difficult decisions to fight them — including saving Hydra!

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Marvel's Agents of Shield season 7 online. Plus, watch a trailer below:

How to watch Marvel's Agents of Shield season 7 online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean Americans need to miss the Marvel's Agents of Shield season 7 premiere episode if they're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Marvel's Agents of Shield season 7 in the US

For US viewers, the Marvel's Agents of Shield season 7 premiere episode will air tomorrow (Wednesday, May 27) at 10 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The broadcast network is available if you have an antenna or cable package.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch Marvel's Agents of Shield season 7 on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like Marvel's Runaways and Devs. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is better for those who want to record everything, as it's got an unlimited Cloud DVR. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

How to watch the Marvel's Agents of Shield season 7 in Canada

Canadians, you're in luck! You can watch Marvel's Agents of Shield season 7 episode 1 at the same day and time as the US airing: Wednesday, May 27 at 10 p.m. on CTV and on the CTV App.

How to watch Marvel's Agents of Shield season 7 in the UK

The good news is that Brits can watch Marvel's Agents of Shield season 7 on E4. The bad news is that there is no confirmed release date. If you go by season 6, it's likely that the new season will debut on E4 a few weeks after the American premiere.

If you're an American abroad in the UK and don't want to miss the first episode, check out ExpressVPN.

Marvel's Agents of Shield cast

Most of the main Marvel's Agents of Shield cast is returning for season 7. That includes:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson

Melinda May as Ming-Na Wen

Chole Bennet as Daisy Johnson

Iain de Caestecker as Leo Fitz)

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw

Joining them are recurring cast members and guest stars. Joel Stoffer returns as Enoch Coltrane, a Chronicom anthropologist who is posing as a human and helping the SHIELD team. Patrick Warburton will also reprise his role as Agent Stoner. He previously appeared in archival footage from the 1970s, so it seems the team will be traveling to different time periods. Patton Oswalt will guest star once again. He has played multiple characters in the SHIELD universe, all members of the Koenig family.

Then, there are two new faces to Agents of SHIELD, though not to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hayley Atwell's Agent Peggy Carter will pop up, possible thanks to the time traveling storyline, as will Enver Gjokaj's Agent Daniel Sousa.