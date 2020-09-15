How to pre-order the Apple Watch Series 6 and SE

The Apple Watch family has expanded with the addition of the Apple Watch 6 and Apple Watch SE. Both watches will be available this Friday (Sept. 18), with pre-orders live right now.

The Apple Watch 6 is the new flagship Apple Watch with a new blood oxygen sensor that can track your blood oxygen level. The watch also supports Apple's new Sleep app, which is designed to help you reach your sleep goals.

Apple Watch 6: from $399 @ Apple Store

The new Apple Watch 6 comes with a host of new features including Apple's new S6 CPU, a brighter always-on Retina display, and new sensors to detect the wearer's blood oxygen levels. You can also pre-order the Apple Watch 6 with Solo loop, which is more of a band that you can slip on and off without buckles or straps. View Deal

On the hardware front, you get a new dual-core S6 CPU, an always-on Retina Display that's 2x brighter than its predecessor, and the option to get your watch with the new Apple Solo Loop. The Solo Loop is a seamless band that ditches the clasp and buckle. Apple Watch 6 pre-orders start at $399 at the Apple Store.

Apple Watch SE: $279 @ Apple Store

The Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It's powered by Apple's dual-core S5 CPU and supports international emergency calling, fall detection, and family setup (on cellular models only). It lacks an always-on display and doesn't support the new Blood Oxygen app or the ECG app. View Deal

Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE is Apple's new mid-tier smartwatch. It uses the same CPU found on the Apple Watch 5 and unlike the cheaper Apple Watch 3, it supports international emergency calling, fall detection, and family setup (on cellular models only). Apple Watch SE pre-orders start at $279 at the Apple Store.

Apple Watch 6 pre-order deals

No Apple keynote is complete without price cuts and Verizon appears to be first out of the gate with Apple Watch deals on the new models. Trade in your old Apple Watch at Verizon, and you'll get $100 off a new Apple Watch purchase. Alternatively, purchase any iPhone on a Verizon Device Payment plan and you'll get $100 off any Apple Watch purchased on Verizon Device Payment. The Verizon homepage isn't reflecting these deals yet, but they should show up soon enough.