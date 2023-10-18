Here’s what Hogwarts Legacy looks like on Nintendo Switch — I'm pretty impressed

We’ve finally got our first look at Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch thanks to a set of screenshots released via the game’s listing on the Nintendo eShop.

The open-world RPG set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter is due to release on Nintendo Switch on November 14 after launching on PS5, Xbox Series X and PC in February, and PS4 and Xbox One in May. And these screenshots give us our first indication of how the game will look on Nintendo’s less powerful platform.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Warner Bros. Games)

The six screenshots show various aspects of the game including a classroom scene, as well as a close-up shot of Slytherin student Sebastian Sallow, one of Hogwart Legacy’s most important supporting characters. There’s also a lakeside vista that shows off a fairly impressive draw distance. Another image shows a group of thugs with a chained-up dragon, and another is taken within the Room of Requirement.

Overall, these screenshots are promising signs that Hogwarts Legacy will translate well to the Nintendo Switch console. These images definitely suggest the visuals will be noticeably downgraded compared to the game’s graphics on current hardware. But, this is a concession that Switch players are used to making as cross-platform titles often come with visual and performance caveats on Nintendo Switch.

How will Hogwarts Legacy run on Nintendo Switch?

While these screenshots are a positive indication that Hogwarts Legacy will look respectable on Nintendo Switch, big questions remain about the game's overall performance. During my 50 hours with Hogwarts Legacy on PS5, I noticed some performance issues, and these could be further exacerbated by the move to a console that is less powerful than a PS4.

However, remarkably impressive Switch ports like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Red Dead Redemption give me hope that the development team responsible for bringing the game to Nintendo’s hardware can pull off a similar feat of technical magic . Let’s just hope it’s not another disaster Switch conversion like the GTA Trilogy, Ark: Survival Evolved or Alan Wake Remastered. All three of them ran terribly at launch.

Hogwarts Legacy was originally supposed to launch on Switch on July 25, but was delayed to its current November date in early May. This is actually a positive sign that publisher Warner Bros. Games are keen to ensure the Switch version is given the attention it needs but it’s obviously not a firm guarantee of the port’s quality. Fortunately, we only need to wait a few more weeks before we can see for ourselves if Hogwarts Legacy can make the jump to Nintendo Switch with grace.