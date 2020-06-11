GTA V is coming to PS5 — and PS4 owners get a free upgrade

We have bad news and good news for you GTA fans. GTA 6 hasn’t been announced for the PS5. But a remastered and expanded version of GTA V is coming to Sony’s next-generation console.

Sony’s June 11 PS5 games showcase kicked off with a Rockstar logo, followed by the announcement that GTA V will come to the console in 2021, and that GTA V Online will be free for all PS5 owners.

You’re probably wondering why a game that originally launched on the PS3, and was then remastered and expanded for the PS4, will once again be re-released on the PS5. Well, as GTA V has a very popular and very valuable online element, it’s no surprise that the experience come to Sony’s next games console.

Sony didn’t go into much detail about what extra stuff GTA V on the PS5 will have, but we’d expect it to run at 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second, potentially with HDR added into the mix as well. We’d also expect the PS5 version to come with all the GTA V content that’s been released to date.

If you have GTA V for the PS4 already, you might not be too enthused with the idea of buying the game again for the PS5. Sony understands this, and is giving a free upgrade from the PS4 version to the PS5 version of GTA V, provided you already own the game on the PS4. People with PS3 copies seem to be out of luck though.

Hopefully, with the enhanced capabilities of the DualSense controller, GTA V will feel even better to play on the PS5. And with the console’s power, it is almost certainly going to look a lot better and run a lot smoother. 3D Audio should also make the game sound a lot more immersive. You might need one of our picks for the best gaming headsets to get the most out of such a system, though.

More PS5 news is coming out of the showcase, so make sure to check out our live blog of the event.