Google Pixel 4a release date just leaked — and it's bad news

Google’s Pixel 4a might not arrive until July 13, according to a new leak. And if you were hoping for a Pixel 4a XL to accompany it, we have bad news.

Serial tech leaker Jon Prosser tweeted that the release for the Pixel 4a had been pushed back from May to June, but has now been delayed again until July, noting that Google’s budget take on the Pixel 4 will come in Just Black and Barely Blue color options. And he further added fuel to the rumors that there will be no Pixel 4a XL, noting that he’s not seen any evidence of such a model.

We had been hoping to see Google take the covers off the Pixel 4a next month, as a lot of leaks and rumors had all been pointing towards a June launch, But it looks like that may not be the case — Prosser’s leaks and predictions tend to be fairly reliable — likely due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pixel 4a Was originally May, then got pushed to June, now pushed again. “Just Black” & “Barely Blue”Current plan for announcement:July 13 BTW - just 4G. (Sorry to kill the 5G rumors)Seems like they’re ready to ship. The decision is mostly based on market analysis.May 21, 2020

Prosser said that the Pixel 4a models in the two aforementioned colours look “ready to ship” but the launch has been delayed due to decisions “mostly based on market analysis”.

What that analysis is remains unclear, but it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch to assume it’s based on a slow down in smartphone sales caused b the COVID-19 pandemic. The spread of COVID-19 not only affects production but could also slow people’s appetite for new smartphones as they look to be careful with money given the brutal impact the coronavirus lockdowns have had on the global economy.

Also, I’m definitely not seeing any evidence of a 4a XL model. No surprise there.May 21, 2020

Google: Hardware is hard

Despite these turbulent times for the smartphone world, Google CEO Sundar Pichai told The Verge that the company is committed to making hardware.

“We’re super committed to it for the long run. Hardware is hard. And it definitely has components, which take real time to get it right, thinking about underlying silicon or display or camera or any of those tacks,” he said.

Despite these challenges, all the rumors so far point towards the Pixel 4a being a solid budget phone. It’s set to have a 5.8-inch OLED display with a punch-hole selfie camera, a single rear-camera that’ll likely tap into Google’s computational photography know-how, and will be powered by a decent but not flagship-grade Snapdragon 730.

A 5G model isn’t expected, which isn’t surprising given the Pixel 4a could cost just $349. And Google will supposedly drop the Active Edge squeezable sides used to summon the Google Assistant.

The Pixel 4a should be able to put up a good fight against Apple's $399 iPhone SE 2020, but now it seems Google's phone will enter the ring much later than we thought.