Good Omens season 2 is confirmed — cast, filming dates, plot and more

Yes, as surprising as that sounds: Good Omens season 2 is happening. Despite the fact that Amazon Prime's Good Omens was adapted from a book, and finished the entire story in its first six-episode season, it’s coming back for more.

It’s pretty surprising, what with the first season being its own complete story and all. But it seems as though Good omens was enough of a hit that both Amazon Prime and BBC Studios have recruited co-author Neil Gaiman for another story.

Good Omens season 2 was announced via Twitter, with the show's official account tweeting a poster and the caption "What have our favorite angel and demon gotten into this time? #GoodOmens is returning for Season 2"

There’s no release date for Good Omens’ sophomore season right now. But it has been confirmed that, like the first season, Good Omens season 2 will run for six episodes. EW reports the new run is set to begin in Scotland later this year. That could place Good Omens season 2's release date to be in mid-to-late 2022. Once we have more details, we'll let you know.

The series will presumably be available to stream on Amazon Prime around the world. The involvement of the BBC, as confirmed by Neil Gaiman, would suggest that it may also eventually broadcast on BBC channels in the UK and other parts of the world.

Good Omens cast

EW confirmed that Michael Sheen and David Tennant are coming back to reprise their respective roles as the demon Crowley and angel Aziraphale.

Good Omens co-author Neil Gaiman, who also acted as writer and showrunner for season one will also be returning. Though this time he will be splitting writing duties with John Finnemore, and showrunning shared with season one director Douglas Mackinnon.

Good Omens season 2 plot

Without a book to draw from, it’s a little bit unclear what Good Omens 2 will actually end up being like. In the aforementioned EW story, Gaiman noted that he and the late Terry Pratchett had discussed where the story could go in a sequel novel - though sadly Pratchett died before it could ever become a serious project.

Gaiman has confirmed that some of those ideas were utilized in the show’s first season, particularly with the role of Jon Hamm’s angel Gabriel. He also confirmed that some of them will see the light of day as part of the show’s second season.

What we know of the sequel series comes from Gaiman again, confirming that the story will begin with “an unexpected messenger” visiting Aziraphale’s bookshop. “We are back in Soho, and all through time and space,” Gaiman said, “solving a mystery which starts with an angel wandering through Soho with no memory”.