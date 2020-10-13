Gamers rejoice! Corsair headset now just $54 for Prime Day deal

You can find some great Prime Day deals on gaming gear, if you know where to look. If you were planning to build your own PC rather than buy a new console this holiday season, now’s your chance to pick up a Corsair Void RGB Elite Gaming Headset, a Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB MMO Gaming Mouse and/or a Corsair K95 RGB Platinum Mechanical Gaming Keyboard — all at a steep discount.

To sum it up briefly: the Void RGB is a USB gaming headset that usually costs $79, but is on sale for $54. The Scimitar Pro RGB is a mouse with a whopping 12 thumb buttons, which usually costs $79, but is on sale for $49. The steepest discount, however, is on the K95 RGB Platinum keyboard, which usually costs $199, but is on sale for $114. If you were to buy all three gadgets, you’d spend $217 — and save $140.

Corsair Void RGB Elite: was $79, now $54 @ Amazon

The Corsair Void RGB Elite Gaming Headset is a USB peripheral that’s ideal for mid-range PC setups. This angular black-and-white device features powerful 50 mm drivers, a boom mic and an optional 7.1 surround sound mode. Thanks to memory foam earcups, it’s comfortable to wear for hours on end, whether you enjoy single- or multiplayer games.View Deal

Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB: was $79, now $49 @ Amazon

The Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB appeals primarily to MMO fans, with 12 thumb buttons, and a design that facilitates palm-grip players. Not only is the Scimitar Pro RGB comfortable, with textured buttons and an ergonomic grip, but it’s also full of useful features, from RGB lighting to robust software. It’s both gorgeous and functional.View Deal

Corsair K95 RGB Platinum: was $199, now $114 @ Amazon

The Corsair K95 RGB Platinum is one of our favorite gaming keyboards, particularly for MMO fans, or anyone who could use an extra row of macro keys. This colorful peripheral features per-key RGB lighting and authentic Cherry MX key switches. With discrete media controls and a design that promotes comfortable typing, the K95 RGB Platinum complements any PC gaming setup.View Deal

Tom’s Guide has reviewed both the Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB and a version of the Corsair K95 RGB Platinum, so I can say with confidence that the former is very good, and the latter is excellent. I’ve also gone hands-on with the Void RGB headset, and it provides solid sound with a comfortable fit.

The only real caveat here is that the Corsair Scimitar Pro RGB isn’t an ideal choice for non-MMO gamers — but we can highlight two Prime Day deals that are. Gamers in need of a less specialized mouse can check out either the Razer DeathAdder V2 or the Logitech G502, which are both available at dozens of dollars off their usual prices.

