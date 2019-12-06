Galaxy S11's massive 108-MP camera confirmed by new report

Apple took a big swing at Google with its dramatically improved iPhone 11 cameras this year, and its flagship iPhone 11 Pro landed at the top of our best camera phone list, thanks to its new Night Mode and improved Smart HDR.

Now Samsung is planning to hit back in a bid to leapfrog Apple, according to a new report.

The Korean tech giant is planning to revamp the cameras inside its flagship phones next year. The Galaxy S11 Samsung will likely release in early 2020 will feature a 108-megapixel main camera sensor, Bloomberg is reporting, citing people who claim to have knowledge of its plans. In total, there will be four rear camera sensors in the device, including lenses with ultrawide-angle support and another with 5x optical zoom.

The handset, which Samsung hasn't yet confirmed publicly, might also come with a time-of-flight sensor that could enhance the smartphone's portraits and augmented reality support. Apple is said to be planning its own rear-facing 3D sensor in next year's iPhones.

But Samsung won't just stop at the Galaxy S11, according to the report. The company is also planning to bring the 5x optical zoom camera sensor to a new Galaxy Fold 2 model the company will launch next year. That model, according to the report, will be unveiled alongside the Galaxy S11 and could come with a clamshell design.

Camera quality has quickly become a major selling point in the smartphone market. Google has based its entire Pixel line on high-quality cameras and last year, Apple made a huge bet on the camera upgrades for the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Samsung, however, has stuck to flashier features, like punch-hole camera designs, foldable screens, and in-display fingerprint sensors. While that's helped to set the company apart as an innovator, it hasn't dramatically increased sales or done enough to make iPhone users move in droves to a Samsung alternative.

To get up to speed on Samsung's next flagship, check out our Galaxy S11 rumor roundup for the expected specs, release date, camera features and other leaks.