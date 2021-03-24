Galaxy Note 20 gets massive $725 price cut at Samsung

Samsung is jumping on the spring sale bandwagon with some massive sitewide discounts on our favorite tech. Currently, one of their best spring sales knocks up to $725 off one of their top smartphones.

For a limited time, Samsung has its Galaxy Note 20 on sale for $274.99 when you purchase the phone with an eligible trade-in and carrier plan. Plus, you'll get a free $50 Samsung credit that you can use toward accessories. That's $725 off and one of the best Galaxy Note 20 deals we've seen so far. Eligible carriers include all the major networks like AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile.

Galaxy Note 20: was $999 now $274 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Editor's Choice Note 20 is one of the best Android phones on the market. It sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED (2400x1080) display, blazing fast Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Purchase it with an eligible plan and phone trade-in to knock its price as low as $274. View Deal

Note 20 Ultra: was $1,299 now $749 w/ trade-in @ Samsung

The Editor's Choice Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the smartphone to get when you want the best Android phone and have the deep pockets to pay for it. It features a pro-level camera with a 108MP sensor and 50x zoom, the ability to stream Xbox games, and a huge 6.9-inch OLED screen with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate. Purchase it with an eligible plan and phone trade-in to knock its price as low as $749.View Deal

You can't go wrong with either phone — both are Editor's Choice picks — so it really comes down to how much you want to spend. That said, the Galaxy Note 20 is one of the best Android phones. It sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch AMOLED (2400x1080) display, blazing fast Snapdragon 865 Plus CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get three rear cameras at 12MP wide (ƒ/1.8), 64MP telephoto with 3x lossless zoom (ƒ/1.8), and 12MP ultrawide (ƒ/2.2). Up front is a 10MP (ƒ/2.2) lens.

While all of that sounds nice on paper, we love how it all comes together to deliver one of the best smartphones experiences you can get for under $1,000. In our Galaxy Note 20 review, our review unit tore through all tasks, from running demanding games to taking notes while streaming YouTube or music from Spotify. The 865 Plus' overclocked GPU delivers buttery-smooth gameplay, making the Note 20 a suitable device for gaming.

While the Galaxy Note 20 lacks the 108MP sensor and 50x Space Zoom capability of the pricier Note 20 Ultra, its triple-lens camera stack manages to produce excellent results all around.

In terms of battery life, we got about 9 hours and 38 minutes of usage in our battery test. Add the S Pen (included) with its new features and you've got a killer smartphone.