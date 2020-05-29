Forger the MacBook Pro: Samsung Notebook 9 Pro just dropped to $999

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is an affordable MacBook Pro alternative. And for a limited time, Microsoft is discounting Samsung's flexible 2-in-1 Windows laptop.

Currently, you can get the15-inch Samsung Notebook 9 Pro for $999 at Microsoft. That's $250 off its regular $1,249 list price and the second lowest price we've seen this laptop drop down to.

In fact, it's one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

Samsung Notebook 9 Pro: was $1,249 now $999 @ Microsoft

Now $250 off, the 15-inch Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is an affordable MacBook Pro alternative. You get 2-in-1 functionality, Intel Core i7 performance, and solid battery life for under $1,000. View Deal

If you're in the market for a laptop that can double as a tablet, the Notebook 9 Pro is one of the best 2-in-1s for the money.

The laptop in this deal features a 15-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Core i7-8550U processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB solid state drive.

Sister site Laptop Mag reviewed the 13-inch Samsung Notebook 9 Pro and praised its premium design and good performance.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro borrows from the design of Apple's stylish laptops. If a MacBook and 2-in-1 Windows laptop had a baby, it would look like the Notebook 9 Pro.

Samsung's laptop even sports the same silver deck and black keyboard with bouncy, rounded keys. The Notebook 9 Pro's 4.7 x 2.5-inch touchpad is also soft and comfortable to use, which MacBook fans will love.

Connectivity-wise, Samsung ditched the USB Type-A port to equip the Notebook 9 Pro with two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a USB Type-C charging port, a microSD card reader and 3.5mm headphone jack.

If you don't want to shell out big bucks for a MacBook Pro, this $999 Samsung Notebook 9 Pro is a solid choice.