Epic Apple MacBook sale is live — shop the best deals from $629 right now

You don't have to wait for the new Apple MacBook Air M4

MacBook Pro M4 on desk
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)
If you haven't already heard the news, a brand new MacBook Air with an M4 chip is rumored to be in the works — and it could be launching as soon as this week. Apple's CEO Tim Cook recently took to X to tease that "Something is in the Air," emphasizing "Air."

In celebration of the probable MacBook Air M4 launch, there are tons of MacBook deals on previous models that are certainly worth your attention. Fortunately, I've done the heavy lifting for you and rounded up the best MacBook deals on the market. Here are my favorite discounted laptops to shop right now.

MacBook Pro deals

Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4/512GB): was $1,599 now $1,399 at Amazon

The M4-based MacBook Pro M4 is pretty close to being the perfect laptop. You get fantastic performance from the M4 chip, useful Apple Intelligence features, a better webcam and obscenely long battery life (18:31). In our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, we said it's the best laptop for power users, now with more AI features. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,499 @ Best Buy | $1,599 @ B&H

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro 14" (M4 Pro/512GB): was $1,999 now $1,779 at Amazon

If you're looking for raw horsepower, the 14-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro chip is for you. It offers blistering performance and will likely speed through most of your daily tasks without so much as a hiccup. The base model features a 14.2-inch 3024 x 1964 Retina display, Apple M4 Pro CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $1,899 @ Best Buy | $1,779 @ B&H

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Pro/512GB)
Apple MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Pro/512GB): was $2,499 now $2,234 at Amazon

The new 16-inch MacBook Pro can be configured with the M4 Pro or M4 Max chipset to deliver record-breaking speeds. In our MacBook Pro 16-inch review we said it's a powerful laptop with a vivid display, sensible design, fast performance, comfortable keyboard, and epic 20:46 battery life. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M4 Pro CPU, 24GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.
Price check: $2,499 @ B&H | $2,399 @ Best Buy

View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Max)
Apple MacBook Pro 16" (M4 Max): was $3,499 now $3,131 at Amazon

It'll cost you a small fortune, but this is the ultimate MacBook Pro you can buy right now. The base model features a 16.2-inch 3456 x 2234 Retina display, Apple M4 Max CPU, 36GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.
Price check: $3,149 @ B&H | $3,349 @ Best Buy

View Deal

MacBook Air deals (M1 & M2)

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M1)
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $629 at Walmart

The MacBook Air M1 offers fantastic performance and value. The M1 CPU never stuttered in our tests and also helped it reach over 14 hours of battery life. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. In our MacBook Air M1 review, we said it offers amazing endurance and shockingly good speed.
Price check: sold out @ Best Buy | sold out @ Amazon

View Deal
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2/16GB)
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M2/16GB): was $999 now $799 at Amazon

It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount.
Price check: $999 @ B&H | $799 @ Best Buy

View Deal

MacBook Air deals (M3)

Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3)
Apple 13" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,099 now $899 at Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $899 @ B&H | $1,099 @ Best Buy

View Deal
Apple 15" MacBook Air (M3)
Apple 15" MacBook Air (M3): was $1,299 now $1,189 at Amazon

The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,299 @ Best Buy | $1,299 @ B&H

View Deal
