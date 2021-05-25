First iMac 2021 teardown shows lots of wasted potential

When Apple announced the new iMac 2021, keen watchers noticed that the spec sheet didn't differ at all from the current MacBook Air with M1. Well, the team over at iFixit has done a teardown of the new iMac and found Apple's new all-in-one to be mostly hollow.

In iFixit's official teardown, the team of tinkerers quickly voided Apple's warranty by completely disassembling a purple-colored unit. After X-raying the unit, the team found that all of the computing power was housed in the bottom lip of the device, while the rest of the unit was flanked by two large metal plates. And apart from a few wires that snaked towards the top to connect to the webcam and other antennae, there wasn't much else.

With the right tools, it wasn't terribly difficult for iFixit to break apart the iMac. Using its iMac opening wheel (a specialized tool used for cutting adhesive) the front display easily came off, revealing the components behind.

Unlike the MacBook Air with M1, the iMac, while using the same components, has two fans cooling the processor. Keeping the system cooler affords the iMac greater overhead, which could allow it to eke out extra performance. iFixit did say that the chin in the iMac was largely artificial, as Apple could have easily moved these components around to the rest of the largely empty chassis.

The logic board in the new iMac 2021 is also the smallest ever on an Apple all-in-one. It houses the new M1 8-core chip, 8 GB of memory, 128 GB NAND flash storage, a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth module, as well as other components for power management.

Apple has intended the new iMac 2021 to be a more casual device that can be placed in a living room or kitchen. It's not necessarily meant for high-end video editing or other demanding tasks. For that reason our deals editor, Louis Ramirez, argued that it's probably worth skipping the iMac 2021 and opting for a Mac mini instead. Starting at $699, it has more power than the base iMac at 60% the cost. It can act as a holdover for an eventual iMac Pro which will surely pack a stronger computational punch.