Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All release date and time: How to watch on Disney Plus

You'll hear Ed Sheeran thinking out loud when you watch Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on Disney Plus. The docuseries provides a rare view into the superstar singer's personal life.

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All streaming details Date: Wednesday, May 3

Time: 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. BST / 7 p.m. AEDT

Where: Disney Plus (opens in new tab)

In it, Sheeran explores the universal themes that inspire his music and opens up about the hardships and triumphs during the most challenging period of his life.

Sheeran is currently preparing for the May launch of a new album, - (pronounced Subtract), and the accompanying world tour. The docuseries will touch on the making of that record, but The Sum of It All is part-concert documentary, part origin story. It chronicles how Sheeran went from a child with a stutter to one of the most famous, most successful musicians in the world.

The doc features exclusive, never-before-seen footage from his personal archive as well as epic stadium performances. Sheeran himself speaks candidly about his career, his music and his relationships, including with his wife (and childhood friend) Cherry Seaborn.

Here's everything you need to watch Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All on Disney Plus. Plus, watch the trailer below:

When is Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All streaming on Disney Plus?

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All premieres Wednesday, May 3 on Disney Plus. (opens in new tab)

All four episodes drop at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT.

Disney Plus' price recently changed in the U.S. Now, the traditionally ad-free tier is $10.99 per month (opens in new tab). There's also the new Disney Plus Basic, an ad-supported tier at $7.99 per month (opens in new tab).

In the UK, Disney Plus will set you back £7.99 per month or £79.90 per year, while in Australia the price is AU$13.99 per month and AU$139.99 per year.

Disney Plus gives you access to the entire Disney vault of classics like Frozen and The Little Mermaid, as well as newer hits like The Mandalorian, Loki and more.

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access to Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All.