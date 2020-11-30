The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2020

It's official! Walmart Cyber Monday deals are now live. The mega-retailer is kicking things off with epic savings on big-screen TVs, Ninja Foodi appliances, and ultra-cheap laptops.

To be fair, the retailer has been offering early Cyber Monday deals all weekend long, but today's sale is the official Walmart Cyber Monday deals kick-off. Among our favorite Walmart deals right now you'll find an Onn 60-inch 4K Roku TV for just $288 and the AirPods Pro for $169. That's the lowest price ever for Apple's premium buds, so grab this sale asap because we expect it to sell out fast.

It's possible that the PS5 consoles could come back into stock at Walmart later today, so we would check the Walmart PS5 page regularly.

The next coming hours will have a lot of Walmart Cyber Monday deals, but fear not. The entire Tom's Guide crew is here to bring you the best deals every hour, so keep it locked here for the retailer's best deals.

Walmart Cyber Monday deals — Best sales now

Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Top Deals

Ultra-cheap 70" 4K TV Onn 70" 4K Roku TV: $448 @ Walmart

Back in stock! The Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV has been sold out for quite awhile, so while this isn't a price cut per se, the TV is now back in stock for $448. The Onn 70-inch 4K Roku TV is a no-frills TV that's best suited for a guest bedroom or kid's room. This is one of the cheapest big-screen TVs we've seen and will likely sell out fast. View Deal

Onn 60" 4K Roku TV: for $288 @ Walmart

The Onn 60-inch 4K Roku TV is back in stock. While not a price cut per se, it's one of the cheapest 60-inch 4K TVs you'll find. Plus, it uses our favorite streaming platform — the Roku OS — to give you access to today's top streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

Ninja Foodi Cooker/Air Fryer 8qt: was $249 now $149 @ Walmart

The 8-quart Ninja Foodi pressuer cooker / air fryer is a must for any kitchen. It comes with a special "Crisping Lid" that gives your food a crispy, golden finish. And because it doubles as an air fryer, you'll be able to make fried foods using much less oil. This is among the lowest price we've seen for this model. View Deal

Nespresso VertuoPlus: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

Who needs Starbucks when you have the Nespresso VertuoPlus in your kitchen. Just pop in a Nespresso capsule, and this machine will make an espresso or cappuccino in seconds. You can choose from five sizes: Alto (14 oz.), regular (8 oz.), Gran Lungo (5 oz.), double espresso (2.7 oz.) or a single espresso (1.5 oz.). View Deal

Beats Studio 3 Headphones: was $289 now $199 @ Walmart

The Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, 20 hours of battery life, and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise cancelling also does a decent job of blocking outside noise. As part of the Walmart Cyber Monday deals event, you can score them for just $199.View Deal

Canon Rebel T100 SLR w/ Lens: was $329 now $296 @ Walmart

If you want a cheap entry-level camera to help you learn the basics, the Rebel T100 might be for you. It's a cheap camera for users who want to upgrade from their smartphone. It has an 18MP sensor, a rear display (which doesn't flip out, unfortunately), and can record video up to 1080p/30 fps. It comes with am 18-55mm Canon lens.View Deal

Vizio 70-inch 4K TV: was $758 now $548 @ Walmart

The Vizio 70-inch 4K SmartCast TV is now $210 off, making this one of the best big-screen Cyber Monday TV deals. You get a crisp 4K UHD picture with full array backlighting and Dolby Vision, AirPlay 2 support and all your favorite streaming services.



View Deal

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $18 @ Walmart

The smart home speaker allows you to check the weather, play music, get reminders, learn about the day's news headlines and control compatible smart lights, thermostats and TVs.View Deal

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $169 @ Walmart

Check stock: This is the lowest price ever on Apple's wireless earbuds with noise-cancelling features, and one of the best Cyber Monday deals we've found at Walmart. The AirPods Pro have come in and out of stock at many retailers during the past week, so if you get a chance to grab this discount, don't hesitate.View Deal

iPhone SE: was $349 now $249 @ Walmart

To get the phone for $249, you'll need to buy it through either Straight Talk or True Wireless. The Editor's Choice iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina Display, A13 Bionic CPU, 12MP rear camera, and 7MP front camera. View Deal

4K TVs

TCL 75" 4K Roku TV: was $1,199 now $678 @ Walmart

Roku TVs have all the advantages of using a Roku device, without actually having to use up any HDMI ports. TCL's model has that, plus 4K resolution, HDR, three 4K ready HDMI ports, and of course that lovely big 75-inch display.View Deal

Vizio 70-inch 4K Smart TV: was $758 now $548 @ Walmart

Not a huge discount, but this already-good value TV now costs a little bit less. For your money you get the lovely 70-inch 4K display, HDR, intelligent upscaling and pixel tuning for the best possible picture, AirPlay and Chromecast support, DTS Virtual X surround sound, and moreView Deal

Sceptre 65" 4K TV: was $429 now $379 @ Walmart

It may be a budget TV, but this 65-inch Sceptre TV offers 4K resolution, HDR support, and four HDMI ports. Take note, there's no built-in WiFi, which means you'll need a device in order to stream content. However, if you don't want a smart TV, this deal is as cheap as they get. View Deal

JVC 65" 4K Roku TV: was $549 now $449 @ Walmart

This is one of the cheapest 65-inch 4K TVs we've ever seen. Like its smaller 43-inch sibling, it comes with the Roku platform built in. It's currently $130 off its normal retail price. View Deal

Sony 55" 4K Android TV: was $999 now $698 @ Walmart

A 55-inch Sony TV for under $700 is very rare. But that's what Walmart's currently offering for Cyber Monday. This 2020 TV features HDR Dolby Vision support, Alexa/Google Assistant/AirPlay 2 support, and a special gaming mode for smooth gameplay. View Deal

Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7: was $229 now $169 @ Walmart

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 is a mid-range tablet that won't break your budget. It features a 10.4-inch 2000 x 1200 display, Snapdragon 662 CPU, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It also boasts a Dolby Atmos quad-speaker setup. Add it to your cart and its price drops to just $169, making it one of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals you can get. View Deal

Lenovo Chromebook S330: was $199 now $159 @ Walmart

Great for students or anyone who just wants a cheap laptop to browse the web, the Chromebook S330 offers solid performance in a slim package. This 14-inch Chrome OS notebook is perfect for cash-strapped shoppers. View Deal

Gateway 15.6" FHD Performance Notebook: was $899 now $599 @ Walmart

For under $600, this Gateway laptop gets you an Nvidia GTX 1650, Ryzen 5 4600H, 8GB of RAM and a free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC thrown in for good measure. If you want to game for cheap, this is a deal worth considering.

View Deal

Microsoft Surface Pro 7: was $1,029 now $749 @ Walmart

Walmart has Microsoft's 2-in-1 on sale at its lowest price ever (with the price dropping once you add the Surface Pro to your cart). Currently, you can get the Surface Pro 7 for just $749. It packs a 12.3-inch (2736 x 1824) PixelSense display, 10th Gen Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD. It's the best price we've seen for this configuration, and the Type Cover is included! View Deal

Acer Nitro 5 w/ RTX 2060: was $1,099 now $799 @ Walmart

The Acer Nitro 5 is an excellent mid-level gaming laptop. It sports outstanding SSD speeds, strong cooling mechanisms, and a powerful GeForce RTX 2060 graphics card. This Walmart Cyber Monday 2020 deal is a steal at just $799 ($300 off). View Deal

MSI GF65 Thin: was $979 now $899 @ Walmart

A 15.6-inch machine offering FHD resolution, a Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU, a 512GB SSD, and an extra-thin design to make it easier to carry around.View Deal

Acer Nitro 5: was $1,137 now $924 @ Walmart

Taking you under the $1,000 barrier at Walmart, with over $200 off this Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. it packs in a 15.6-inch Full HD display, a Core i5 CPU, 24GB of RAM, 1TB SDD, a 1TB hard drive, and more ports than you can shake a stick at.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300: was $1,499 now $1,299 @ Walmart

This one packs in a 10th Gen overclockable Core i7 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and a 17.3-inch Full HD display with 144Hz refresh rate. Everything you need to get your gaming done on the go, but without costing the Earth. View Deal

ASUS Tuff gaming laptop: was $1,969 now $1,600 @ Walmart

This VR ready gaming laptop comes with a 15.6-inch FHD display, an AMD Ryzen 7 CPU, a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, a 2TB hard drive, and more. Frankly for this amount they're practically giving it away, so grab one while you can.View Deal

Gaming

HP Omen Gaming Bundle: was $1,299 now $899 @ Walmart

This HP Omen gaming bundle packs everything you need to jump head first into PC gaming. The laptop sports a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-10750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD w/ 256GB SSD, and a GeForce GTX 1660 Ti GPU. Plus, you also get an Omen 400 gaming mouse and Omen 800 gaming headset. View Deal

Headphones

AirPods Pro: was $219 now $169 @ Walmart

Get in-stock alert. This is the lowest price ever on Apple's wireless earbuds with noise-cancelling features. The AirPods Pro have come in and out of stock at many retailers during the past week, so if you get a chance to grab this discount, don't hesitate.View Deal

Beats Solo3: was $179 now $119 @ Walmart

If you're looking for solid build quality and sound quality wrapped up in a wireless, Bluetooth-friendly package, Beats Solo3 headphones will do the trick. Plus, they're stylish.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Walmart

Scoring any pair of Bose noise-cancelling headphones for less than $200 is a great Cyber Monday deal. Bose’s dual-mic, noise-rejecting system is not only incredible for blocking out distractions, but also enhances sound quality for phone calls and video chats. Add in 20 hours of battery life and you have a winner.View Deal

Powerbeats: was $149 now $99 @ Walmart

With a comfortable, flexible, over-ear fit, powerful bass, and sweat-resistance, the Powerbeats 3 are great for everyday carry, the gym, and running. Snag them now for the cheap.

View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: currently $129 @ Walmart

Check for price changes: Walmart has been selling the Apple AirPods with standard charging case on sale at its lowest price ever, although the price does seem to fluctuate. The AirPods feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices, and 24 hours total listening time with the charging case.View Deal

Smart Home

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $18 @ Walmart

The smart home speaker allows you to check the weather, play music, get reminders, learn about the day's news headlines and control compatible smart lights, thermostats and TVs.View Deal

Google Chromecast 3rd Gen: was $29 now $18 @ Walmart

If you've have a TV that doesn't have smart features already baked in, Google's Chromecast is one of the best Google Home compatible devices for inexpensively watching Netflix, Hulu, et al. on a big screen. It's the best Black Friday Chromecast deal we've seen.View Deal

Nest Learning Thermostat: was $249 now $199 @ Walmart

The latest version of Google's smart thermostat features a better screen while still learning your behavior to adjust heating and cooling automatically. As part of the Walmart Cyber Monday deals event, the retailer is slashing $50 off. View Deal

Roku Ultra LT (4K): was $79 now $59 @ Walmart

The powerful 4K UHD streaming player features a quad-core processor and enhanced voice remote. Watch movies and shows with stunning picture quality that's optimized for your TV. Roku's interface comes with most streaming apps, including Netflix, Disney Plus and Hulu.View Deal

Vacuums

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum R100: was $394 now $199 @ Walmart

Deep clean the entire house with this powerful robot vacuum, which can take on debris on floors and carpets. The self-cleaning brushroll removes pet hair from itself, which means no more hair wrap. Plus, the Shark Clean app can help you schedule cleanings of your home. It's one of the best Walmart Cyber Monday deals we've seen for a robot vac. View Deal

Kyvol Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner: was $249 now $199 at Walmart

Designed to power through pet hair and with a 150 minute runtime, this nifty robot vacuum is under $200 right now. A brilliant choice with app connectivity and more. View Deal

iRobot Roomba 670: was $329 now $177 @ Walmart

Here's a Walmart Cyber Monday deal to help tidy your home. The Roomba 670 is designed to intelligently and effectively clean those hard to reach of areas of your home. Support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa make it easy to command via voice, and thanks to its Wi-Fi connectivity, you can use the included app to schedule home cleanings.View Deal

Kitchen

Instant Pot DUO60 6 Qt 7-in-1: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart

This fast cooking appliance deal might disappear pretty quickly, thanks to a 51% off deal. And with its 6 quarts capacity, you'll have no problem creating big dishes for the family. It's our favorite Instant Pot overall.View Deal

Ninja Foodi Cooker 6.5qt: was $229 now $139 @ Walmart

This pressure cooker does it all: it's an air fryer, and it's also capable of slow cooking, broiling, baking, and roasting. Now $90 off and with a family-size capacity, it's not one to miss.View Deal

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart: was $129, now $99 at Walmart

Get the deluxe PowerXL for under $100 with this Cyber Monday deal. It has an immense ten quart capacity and seven-in-one functions for anything from roast to dehydrating. View Deal

Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker: was $37 now $15 @ Walmart

Be your own barista with the super cheap Bodum Pour Over Coffee Maker. Normally priced at $37, it's now discounted to just $19, which is an all-time price low. It has a permanent filter and can hold 8 cups of coffee. This is one of the best cheap Walmart Cyber Monday deals you'll find. View Deal

Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer: was $149 now $89 @ Walmart

This mid-size air fryer can also roast, broil, bake, and make juicy rotisserie-style chicken. It has a 10-quart capacity, which is enough space to cook food for up to 6 people. It's currently at an all-time price low. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Air Fryer: was $199 now $164 @ Walmart

In addition to working as an air fryer, this 4-quart Ninja Foodi can also be used for roasting, baking, and indoor grilling. It's currently $30 off and at its second-lowest price to date. View Deal

Fitness

Fitbit Inspire 2: was $99 now $69 at Walmart

One of the cheapest fitness trackers just got cheaper. With heart rate and step tracking as well as sleep monitoring, the Inspire 2 is ideal for fitness enthusiasts or those who are just getting started. It also has an impressive 10-day battery life. View Deal

Fitbit Versa 2: was $199 now $129 at Walmart

This fitness sports watch will track your heart rate and daily activity, as well as your workouts your sleep. It's also suitable for swimming, and has in-built Alexa voice control. View Deal