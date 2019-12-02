Get this $350-off MacBook Air deal before it disappears with Cyber Monday

There's a Cyber Monday deal that will save you $350 on the MacBook I told my mom to buy this past summer. Yes, when went to the Apple Store, we walked straight past all of the new MacBook Pros and Airs, and right to MacBook Air (2017). It's the only Apple laptop for which I still feel affinity.
Right now, Amazon's chopped $350 (more than a third of its price) off the 2017 MacBook Air, dropping it to $649. I wonder when this deal will disappear, but if you need a new MacBook right now, and you're not a power user or need a high-res screen, this is the model for you.
MacBook Air (2017): was $999, now $649 @ Amazon
It's got a sub-1080p screen, and a processor that's a few years old, but long battery life and a really reliable keyboard make for a laptop that any Mac user can depend on. Heck, it's the model I instructed my mom to buy.View Deal
In my MacBook Air (2017) review, I noted that this laptop lasted 10 hours and 26 minutes on the Laptop Mag Battery Test (web browsing at 100 nits), which beat the category average by about 2 hours.
The other great part about this laptop is its port selection. While it might not have modern USB-C ports, its MagSafe power port is great for when something (or someone) accidentally tugs your power cord, and it's got USB-A ports, which modern MacBooks don't.
