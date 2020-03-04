How to clean your phone to protect against coronavirus

Knowing how to clean your phone is a vital skill, as the novel coronavirus, aka COVID-19, continues to spread. Washing your hands is an important step, of course, but it won't be enough — you'll need to keep your phone clean as well.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization are advising people to wash their hands often, to avoid touching their faces and to disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Those surfaces include your phone, which you probably touch multiple times a day — if not every hour.

But there’s a right way to clean your phone, and a wrong way. Many of the standard cleaning products that you might use to disinfect other surfaces can damage your phone.

So here’s how to clean your phone properly.

How to clean your phone: The water and soap method

Many phone manufacturers, including Apple and Samsung, warn against using regular cleaning products on phones, as the substances can damage protective coatings.

This method uses regular old soap instead. Just be careful with the amount of water you use, and don’t get any water into the phone’s ports. (For that reason, it's probably best to only use this method on phones with an IP rating for water resistance.)

What you need:

Soft, lint-free cloths (like microfiber)

Distilled water

Mild hand soap

Cotton swabs

1. Power down the phone and remove any case or attachments.

2. In a container, make a warm solution of water and soap.

3. Wet a cloth with the solution (but don’t soak it) and wipe down the phone, avoiding ports and other openings.

4. Use dry cotton swabs around camera lenses, ports and other openings. If necessary, blow air with your mouth to dislodge dust and other particles. Never use compressed air (more on that below).

5. Allow the phone to dry completely before inserting it back into a case or plugging in any attachments.

Note: If you have an older phone that might be less resistant to liquid, only wipe it down with a dry cloth.

How to clean your phone: The rubbing alcohol method

As we mentioned above, manufacturers warn against using cleaning products on phones. But if you’re truly worried about germs, it’s time to go with isopropyl alcohol.

What you need:

Soft, lint-free cloths (like microfiber)

Isopropyl alcohol (91%)

Distilled water

Spray bottle

Cotton swabs

1. Power down the phone and remove any case or attachments.

2. In the spray bottle, mix two parts distilled water and one part isopropyl alcohol (from a bottle of 91% alcohol). Ultimately, the solution should be around 30% alcohol.

3. Lightly spray the solution onto a cloth so that it’s damp but not soaking wet. Wipe down the phone, avoiding ports and other openings.

4. Use dry cotton swabs around the camera lenses, ports and other openings. If necessary, blow air with your mouth to dislodge dust and other particles. Never use compressed air (more on that below).

5. Allow the phone to dry completely before inserting back into a case or plugging in any attachments.

How to clean your phone: The UV method

If you don’t want to use any liquid on your phone, consider getting an ultraviolet-light phone sanitizer. Think of it as a tanning bed for your phone, but one that uses UV-C light to kill bacteria. One of the best-reviewed options is PhoneSoap , which costs $79.95.

How to clean your phone: What NOT to use

Cleaning your phone is important in warding off germs and the spread of coronavirus and other diseases, but you also don’t want to damage the phone. So be sure to avoid these items:

Window cleaners (like Windex)

Kitchen cleaners (like Lysol and Fantastic)

Paper towels (they can leave debris and even scratch your phone's surface)

Compressed air (the intense bursts can damage ports, specifically the mic)

Disinfectant wipes (the alcohol level may be too strong)

How to clean your phone: Don’t forget to clean the case, too

What’s the point of going through all the trouble of cleaning your phone if you put it back into a dirty case? Here’s what you can use to clean every type of phone case:

Plastic case: Soak in bleach and other household cleaners. Rinse and dry.

Rubber and silicone cases: Dampen cloth with solution of dish soap and water. Wipe case. Dry.

Wood cases: Dampen cloth with solution of two parts water to one part vinegar. Wipe case. Dry.

Leather cases: Lightly dampen cloth with solution of mild hand soap and water. Dry with another cloth. Optional: Apply leather conditioner to case.

Always allow the case to thoroughly dry before you put it back on the phone.

How to clean your phone: Keep your hands clean

The best way to keep your phone clean is by washing your hands frequently and especially before touching the phone.