Christmas 2021 shipping deadlines for online shopping — here are the dates

Christmas 2021 shipping deadlines are fast approaching. This year, however, holiday deadlines are especially tricky with the lingering effects of the pandemic and massive stock shortages still affecting deliveries. Fortunately, not all hope is lost. Many retailers are offering expedited shipping, curbside pickup, or same-day delivery.
Below, we're tracking all of the Christmas 2021 shipping deadlines you need to know as we race toward Christmas Eve. Keep in mind that some major retailers, such as Best Buy and Walmart, have yet to post their official cut-off dates. We'll update our post with the latest shipping deadlines as they're confirmed. If you're still shopping for gifts, make sure to check out our guide to the best Christmas deals right now.
Christmas shipping deadlines for Apple
- MacBook Pro 13" & MacBook Air deadlines: by Friday, December 17 (in-store pickup available)
- iPhone SE, 12 & 13 deadline: by Wednesday, December 22 (in-store pickup available)
- iPhone 11 deadline: by Wednesday, December 22 (in-store pickup available)
- Apple Watch deadline: by Wednesday, December 22 (in-store pickup available)
- iPad Pro 12.9" deadline: by Wednesday, December 22 (in-store pickup available for other iPads)
- iMac 27" & Mac mini deadlines: by Wednesday, December 22 (in-store pickup available)
- AirPods deadlines: by Wednesday, December 22 (in-store pickup available)
- HomePod mini: by Wednesday, December 22 (in-store pickup available)
- Apple TV deadlines: by Wednesday, December 22 (in-store pickup available)
- If the order by date has passed for select devices, Apple is offering 2-hour courier delivery or in-store pickup options in select cities.
Christmas shipping deadlines for FedEx
- FedEx Ground: Wednesday, December 15
- FedEx Express Saver: Tuesday, December 21
- FedEx 2-Day: Wednesday, December 22
- FedEx SameDay: Friday, December 24
Christmas shipping deadlines for USPS
- USPS Ground: Wednesday, December 15
- First-Class Mail: Friday, December 17
- Priority Mail: Saturday, December 18
- Priority Mail Express: Thursday, December 23
Christmas shipping deadlines for UPS
- UPS Ground: Monday, December 20 (PDF link; may vary by city)
- UPS 3-Day Select: Tuesday, December 21 (PDF link)
- UPS 2nd Day Air: Wednesday, December 22 (PDF link)
- UPS Next Day Air: Thursday, December 23 (PDF link)
- The UPS Service Guarantee is applicable for select air and international orders only. It's otherwise been suspended due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christmas Shipping deadlines for Mixbook
- Lay flat books: Wednesday, December 15
- Everything else: Friday, December 17 (excludes foil cards)
- Last chance: Monday, December 20
