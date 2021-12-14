Christmas 2021 shipping deadlines for online shopping — here are the dates

Christmas 2021 shipping deadlines are fast approaching. This year, however, holiday deadlines are especially tricky with the lingering effects of the pandemic and massive stock shortages still affecting deliveries. Fortunately, not all hope is lost. Many retailers are offering expedited shipping, curbside pickup, or same-day delivery.

Below, we're tracking all of the Christmas 2021 shipping deadlines you need to know as we race toward Christmas Eve. Keep in mind that some major retailers, such as Best Buy and Walmart, have yet to post their official cut-off dates. We'll update our post with the latest shipping deadlines as they're confirmed. If you're still shopping for gifts, make sure to check out our guide to the best Christmas deals right now.

Christmas shipping deadlines for Apple

Christmas shipping deadlines for FedEx

Christmas shipping deadlines for USPS

Christmas shipping deadlines for UPS

UPS Ground: Monday, December 20 (PDF link; may vary by city)

UPS 3-Day Select: Tuesday, December 21 (PDF link)

UPS 2nd Day Air: Wednesday, December 22 (PDF link)

UPS Next Day Air: Thursday, December 23 (PDF link)

The UPS Service Guarantee is applicable for select air and international orders only. It's otherwise been suspended due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Christmas Shipping deadlines for Mixbook