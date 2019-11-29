Act fast: Apple Watch 5 crashes to all-time low $355 for Black Friday

It's officially Black Friday, and we know you're itching for good discounts. If you've been on the prowl for Black Friday Apple Watch deals, though, your search might be over. The excellent new Apple Watch 5 just hit an all-time low price on Amazon.

Amazon slashed the price of the Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm) from $399 to $355. This is among the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals we've seen yet, so we're guessing it won't last long. Act now to score Apple's flagship smartwatch with an always-on screen at the cheapest price its ever been.

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $355 @ Amazon

The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's now $44 off when you select Amazon's free no rush shipping option at checkout.View Deal

The Apple Watch Series 5 sports an always-on display, GPS and is totally water-proof. We gave the Apple Watch Series 5 a near-perfect rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its useful compass and impressive watchOS 6 software.

If you want a slightly larger wearable, Amazon also has the 44mm Apple Watch Series 5 model on sale for $385 ($24 off). That's that best price we've seen for the big-face smartwatch, too.

We're following great discounts today and all weekend, so check out our Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals coverage while shopping.