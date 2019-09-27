Best Black Friday Xbox One Deals and Sales in 2019

Ready or not, Black Friday 2019 is just a couple of holidays away. That's a huge season for gamers because some of the best Black Friday deals are actually discounts on games and game consoles. This year, we expect to see a surge of Black Friday Xbox One deals since Microsoft's Xbox Project Scarlett will dominate the 2020 holiday season.

In particular, we expect to see some aggressive discounts on the Xbox One X. So what else does Black Friday 2019 have in store for Xbox fans? Here you'll find the best Black Friday Xbox One deals to watch for along with our list of predictions. (Also, make sure to check out our guide to the best Black Friday gaming deals).

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday 2019 will fall on November 29 this year. However, we expect to see Black Friday Xbox deals surfacing in the weeks before Thanksgiving. Last year, we saw Black Friday Xbox One deals start as early as November 1.

Also, keep an eye on Black Friday 2019 retail ads. We expect these to leak as early as mid-October. We'll be combing through Amazon, Best Buy, GameStop, and Walmart ads picking out the most noteworthy Black Friday Xbox deals.

Black Friday Xbox One deals: Predictions

Last year, Xbox One bundles were among the most talked about Black Friday gaming deals. This year, we recommend keeping an eye on Black Friday Walmart deals, because they offered Xbox One S bundles for as low as $199 last year (which at the time was a rare price for a bundle). We generally recommend that you buy an Xbox One bundle to get the best value, since it includes a free game (or controller).

Xbox One X and Xbox One S console bundles like Gears 5, NBA 2K20, and the long awaited, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are likely to be discounted on Black Friday 2019. Otherwise, you should expect to see from $70 to $150 price drops on the Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

In terms of games, we can expect to see Black Friday deals on games like Mortal Kombat 11 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Gold Edition.

If you're looking for deals now, currently, Microsoft has the Xbox One X 1TB Robot White SE console and Xbox One X Metro Saga Console Bundle on sale for $399 ($100 off).

Make sure to bookmark our page for the latest Black Friday news and the best Black Friday Xbox One deals of 2019.