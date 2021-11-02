Black Friday TV deal: TCL’s killer QLED is over $200 off

The season of Black Friday deals has officially arrived, meaning retailers have already started putting some of their best tech on sale for epic prices. So if you're on the lookout for killer TV savings, look no further.

Right now, Best Buy has the 65-inch TCL 5-Series 4K QLED Google TV on sale for $699. That's a whole $200 off the original price of $899, making it one of the best deals we've seen so far. Best Buy also has the 55-inch model on sale for $499, saving you a total of $150. Hurry though, as in both cases, stock is limited. And if you're a fan of the Roku Smart TV platform, make sure to check out Amazon's listing for a similar 65-inch TCL 5-Series model that's on sale for $694.

This particular 2021 model features a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display, Dolby Vision HDR support and a refresh rate of 60Hz.

As a smart TV it runs on an Google TV operating system and offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

Fans of voice-controlled AI assistants will also be glad to discover that the TCL 5-Series also has Google Assistant already built in. With hands-free voice control enabled you can navigate through your brand-new TV with just the sound of your voice.

In our TCL 5-Series Google TV (S546) review, we were impressed with the bright QLED display with local dimming, excellent HDR performance and the affordable price. And although the audio leaves room for improvement, overall, this QLED Google TV is a noticeable upgrade to the Roku model.

