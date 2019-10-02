Best Black Friday Target Deals and Sales in 2019

Black Friday will be here before you know it and if you want to get a sneak peek at 2019's best Black Friday deals — you've come to the right place. We're specifically looking at the best Black Friday Target deals.

Yes, we know, Halloween is still a few weeks out, but when it comes to Black Friday, you can never be too early. So here's a sneak peek at what you can expect from 2019's best Black Friday Target deals.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday 2019 will fall on November 29. That's a week later than last year, which means consumers will be faced with a shorter holiday shopping season. (Cyber Monday, for instance, will fall on December 2, when it's traditionally held in November). So what does all of that mean? It means retailers will likely kick off their holidays sales earlier than ever with steep discounts designed to grab your attention.

Black Friday Target deals predictions

Last year, Black Friday Target deals kicked off on November 1 with the unveiling of Target's Black Friday ad. Many of the ad's sales went live instantaneously. They included TV deals under $300, top-selling video games at $29.99, and bonus $10 Target gift cards with the purchase of select Instant Pots.

Target released the rest of its Black Friday deals in stages. For instance, November 1 through November 21 it focused on kids' deals taking up to 40% off new deals via its Target app. On November 21, it offered its REDcard holders early access to over 100 deals. Some of its Black Friday deals included a 55-inch Westinghouse TV for $249, Xbox One S console w/ $25 gift card for $189, PS4 console for $199, and $100 off KitchenAid mixers.

Target has also been pretty good at matching some of the best Black Friday Amazon deals, especially with regards to TVs and Apple gear.

(Image credit: Target)

Black Friday Target iPhone deals deals

If you're looking for deals on the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max — we've got good news. Last year, Target offered excellent iPhone bundles on Apple's (then) current-gen iPhones. The retailer offered $250 Target gift cards with the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max and $150 Target gift cards with Apple's older iPhones like the iPhone X and iPhone 8. It's likely they'll repeat this sale with Apple's current-gen iPhones.

Target is also renown for offering excellent discounts on gift cards. Expect to see dollar-off discounts on Apple Store cards, PlayStation Store cards, and Xbox Live cards. As a matter of fact, right now if you buy an Apple Store & iTunes Card (with e-mail delivery), you'll get 20% off a second card. This deal is valid through October 6 at 2:59am ET.