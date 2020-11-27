Black Friday laptop deal: XPS 15 now $300 off

If you're looking for a powerful, well-made laptop this Black Friday, then we've found the perfect deal for you. This Dell XPS Black Friday deal gets you a 15-inch laptop for $300 under its regular price.

Currently, Dell has its XPS 15 on sale for $1,049.99. That's $300 off and one of the best Black Friday deals we've seen today.

Dell XPS 15: was $1,349 now $1,049 @ Dell

You save $300 - that's 22% - on this Dell XPS laptop. It comes with a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS LCD, Core i7-9750H CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. There's a discrete 1650 4GB GPU in here too, which makes this Black Friday laptop deal perfect for any task. View Deal

The XPS 15 series features heavily in our round-up of the best laptops, and for good reason. In addition to the beautiful IPS screen, which operates at Full HD, you're also getting a very fast 9th-gen Intel i7 processor (the 9750H), along with a 256GB SSD, which will boot Windows 10 seriously fast. For just over $1,000 you're getting a lot of quality laptop for your money.

It's no surprise to find one of these in the Black Friday laptop deals in 2020. It integrates an Nvidia 1650 graphics card, enabling you to do some gaming on that lovely OLED screen, or to run photo and video processing apps much easier. The only barrier to absolutely blasting apps like Photoshop CC and Adobe Premiere is the 8GB of RAM, which is a little mean for a laptop with this spec. However, you can upgrade the RAM in the Dell XPS series with ease, so if you'd rather save money now and get it boosted a little later, that's a great option.

Elsewhere the laptop has Windows 10 pre-installed, and it comes with Killer WiFi 6, and all the slots and ports you need, including an HDMI slot for connecting to a monitor. The 256GB of M.2 SSD storage is enough for most users, and if you want to expand then a larger capacity HDD can be used for mass storage.

Dell often puts its laptops on sale during Black Friday, and you can pick up some excellent discounts. We'd always recommend pushing to an XPS 15 if you can, even if the smaller XPS 13s are more portable. It's the screen that really makes the difference here. You could drop a lot more money on the XPS 15 (2020), but we think that - pound for pound - this is better value at this reduced price.