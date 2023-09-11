Bills vs Jets live stream: How to watch Monday Night Football NFL week 1 online

It's almost time for the Bills vs Jets live stream, which marks the 125th meeting between these AFC East rivals. More importantly, it's the first time Aaron Rodgers has a say in who wins or loses.

The 18-year vet will make his Jets debut and be thrown right into the fire of the division rivalry. He’ll be facing a Bills team that is hoping this NFL live stream is the start of a year where they finally reach their full potential.

Bills vs Jets channel, start time The Bills vs Jets live stream airs Monday, Sept. 11.

• Start time — 8.15 p.m. ET / 5.15 p.m. PT / 1.15 a.m. BST / 11.15 a.m. AEST

• U.S. and Channel — Watch on ESPN or ABC via Fubo or Sling TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Will this be the Bills year? No seriously. Will THIS finally be THEIR year? Head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen would really like to know as would ALL of Bills Mafia.

This Bills’ core has already checked a lot of boxes on the “Wow it’s been a while since …” list. In 2020, they won the team’s first playoff game since 1995. In that same year, they made it to their first AFC Championship game since 1993. Now, they are just the second group in the Bills’ 64 seasons to post double-digit wins in four straight years. They have also put up top offensive and defensive rankings in multiple seasons, yet the franchise’s first Super Bowl championship remains elusive.

Now Josh Allen, a quarterback who consistently works his way into the MVP conversation, leads his Bills into another season. Allen, along with wideout Stefon Diggs and tight ends Dawson Knox and rookie first-rounder Dalton Kincaid, will try to get this team over the hump.

The Jets have posted seven straight losing seasons and have missed the playoffs each of the last 12 years. Over that span, New York has made head coaching changes and tried quarterbacks both young and old. Robert Saleh is their third since Rex Ryan coached the team to an AFC Championship game in 2010, while QBs like Ryan Fitzpatrick, Joe Flacco, Josh McCown, Sam Dornald and Zach Wilson have tried to be “the guy.” Now enter future Hall of Famer and four-time MVP, Aaron Rodgers for his crack at changing the Jets’ fortune.

Though the uniform is different, Rodgers has familiar faces around him. The Jets brought in Nathaniel Hackett to be their offensive coordinator, who worked with Rodgers in the same capacity for three seasons in Green Bay — including 2020, when the Packers led the NFL in scoring with 31.8 points per game. Also, wide receivers Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard will join forces with Rodgers again. For Cobb, it will be his 12th season catching passes from Rodgers.

Outside of any “Cheese Head” connection, the Jets are looking for last year’s defensive rookie of the year and Pro Bowler Sauce Gardner to build off the great start to his career. Last year’s fourth overall pick went on to win Defensive Rookie of the Year honors as well as receive a Pro Bowl and All-Pro nod. That’s a high bar for the next Jets defensive rookie, who just so happens to be defensive end Will McDonald. General Manager Joe Douglas took McDonald with the 15th overall pick in April’s draft out of Iowa State.

According to DraftKings the Jets are still 2.5-point underdogs against the Bills. The over/under is 45.5.

How to watch Bills vs Jets live stream from anywhere

If you're away from home and can't watch Bills vs Jets the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using a VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

How to watch Bills vs Jets live stream in the US

In the U.S., the Bills vs Jets live stream is going to be broadcast on ABC and ESPN. ABC is available free over the air with one of the best TV antennas, while ESPN is carried in most cable TV packages.

The game starts at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 11.

If you've already cut the cord, our recommendation to watch the game is Sling TV or Fubo. They're two of the best streaming services for live TV.

The Sling Orange package starts at just $40 per month and comes with ESPN and over 30 other channels. Sling Blue (also $40) comes with ABC. Fubo, meanwhile, costs $75 per month for 121 channels, including ABC and ESPN.

Another option is to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which is being offered through YouTube TV. Sunday Ticket costs $399 for the season, plus the price of a YouTube TV subscription, which starts at $65 per month. This allows you to watch every single regular-season NFL game. However, you can also sign up for an NFL Sunday Ticket free trial for seven days to try out the service.

Sling TV provides a way to watch most NFL games. Sling Blue starts at $40/month and streams your local ABC channel. Sling Orange has ESPN.

Fubo : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching 2023/24 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right networks and the two cable channels you don't want to go without.

How to watch Bills vs Jets live stream in the UK

American football fans across the pond can watch Bills vs Jets on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

The 49ers vs Steelers live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL at Tuesday at 1:20 a.m. BST.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Bills vs Jets live stream in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Bills vs Jets live streams in Canada.

DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

How to watch Bills vs Jets live stream in Australia

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.