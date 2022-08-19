37 best TV shows of 2022 so far — and where to stream them

The doldrums of summer get a bad rep, but it's a perfect time to watch the best TV shows of 2022. Or at least the best shows that have aired so far. And, you might not realize it, but this year has been a fantastic one for those who want to stream at home on the best streaming services .

Yes, the streaming headlines may be grim. You may be annoyed by the HBO Max and Discovery Plus merger, the Netflix price hike and the incoming Disney Plus price hike (and Hulu's as well), but these services are continuing to actually provide excellent programming. And this year that selection has ranged from a fantasy epic's latest adventure to a pirate jaunt fit for folks from all walks of society.

And, quietly, Apple TV Plus became a powerhouse. Going well beyond Ted Lasso with shows such as Severance and The Afterparty, For All Mankind proved that Apple's best show is one of its most under-seen. Oddly, Netflix only has three entries on this whole list. That's probably not a great sign. That said, HBO Max keeps its crown, as it has nine shows on this list.

This list is split into two sections. First, in ascending order, we have the 30 best shows of 2022 (or seasons of said shows) that concluded this year. These shows were voted on by the Tom's Guide Streaming team, and sorted in ascending order. But, to make sure our current favorites that haven't aired their finales aren't left out, we're also rounding up currently-airing shows that are fantastic in a separate section below. This is why the below list begins at the 30th entry — the other seven are still airing.

So, folks, let's dive into the best shows of the year so far!

30. Made for Love season 2 (HBO Max)

(Image credit: Beth Dubber/HBO Max)

Hazel (Cristin Milioti) took her next and final steps down the rabbit hole in Made for Love's second and final season. A grifter who found her way inside the empire of tech CEO Byron Gogol, Hazel spent two seasons dealing with her husband's lies — which began with the chip in her brain that was tracking what she was doing. Season 2 got even more emotional, as we watched her father Herb (Ray Romano) go from just a guy with a sex doll to a guy who is fighting pancreatic cancer. HBO Max canceled Made for Love earlier this year, and it's sad to see it gone. – Henry T. Casey

29. Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Disney)

There are definitely some issues with Obi-Wan. The writing feels a bit forced at times, and without getting into spoilers, there is a character that should be an emotional linchpin of the entire series that many viewers struggled to connect with. All that being said, this series is the perfect swansong for Ewan McGregor’s Obi-Wan Kenobi, and firmly makes the character his rather than the late, great Alec Guinness’s. Plus, you do get some awesome lightsaber duels, so there really is something for everyone. Hopefully, Disney does not force Obi-Wan to be more than a limited series, because it truly was the ending the character needed. – Malcolm McMillan

28. Shining Girls (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Elizabeth Moss brings a lot of attention to whatever her latest project is, and this adaptation of Lauren Beukes' book of the same name (which spoils the show's big twist early on) sorta needs her star power. Her character, Kirby Mazrachi, is going through a mind-bending experience where her life keeps jumping to different points in time. She's undergoing this unwanted mind-warp seemingly as her body's response to the trauma of being attacked by an unknown creep. But once new cases similar to her attack pop up, Kirby learns that there's a lot more complexity to it all. But, seriously, folks: don't look it up on Wikipedia if you don't want that big twist spoiled for you. – HTC

27. Starstruck season 2 (HBO Max)

(Image credit: Mark Johnson/HBO Max)

The first season of the utterly charming romantic comedy ended with a grand romantic gesture: Jessie (Rose Matafeo) receiving a surprise visit from movie star Tom Kapoor (Nikesh Patel) just as she was about to return to New Zealand for good. The second season explores what happens after that. It’s not so much “happily ever after” but “messily running along.” Dating is tough as it is; dating a famous celebrity is a continual crisis of confidence. Jessie struggles to believe in the budding romance and trust that Tom genuinely likes her. Not only that, the rest of her life is pretty much a disaster. Tom is also dealing with his own issues, including a challenging film shoot and complicated family dynamics. Can these two crazy kids make it work? It’s a real treat to watch and find out. - KW

26. The Sandman (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

The Sandman is a breath of fresh air in a superhero movie world that has started to turn stale. This DC Comics adaptation is easily better than anything Marvel has put out this year, and may be the best comics-related content we have seen since Loki season 1. That’s not to say it is without potential flaws — there is a reason this project struggled to get adapted for decades. The Neil Gaiman comic was designed to tell a particular story that does not always lend itself to getting the reader invested in the characters. Despite remaining fairly faithful to the source material, Netflix’s adaptation made necessary changes to ensure you are invested in the characters, and it is definitely better for it. – MMcM

25. Derry Girls (Channel 4)

(Image credit: Channel 4)

Derry Girls has always blended farcical comedy with social commentary, but season 3 really nails the show’s central conceit of teenage girls (and one boy — sorry James) doing typical teenage things but against a backdrop of monumental social change.

In fact, change is the key theme of this final season: the gang are all looking towards a life outside of Derry, or at least outside of school, and the Troubles are finally nearing an end. Before we get there, though, they’ve got exam results to steal, school talent contests to enter, excruciating train journeys to navigate and haunted houses to stay in.

S3 also has one brilliant episode that focuses solely on the grown-ups — and is no weaker for it — before hitting us with the double-whammy of the tear-jerking Halloween episode and then the superb double-length finale. It’ll be much missed, but what a way to bow out. — Marc McLaren

24. Slow Horses (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

“British spy-thriller starring Gary Oldman” should be enough to sell anyone on Slow Horses. This is the role he was born to play, and you can feel it the second he comes on the screen. Everything else is secondary, though thankfully everything else is also very good. Jack Lowden’s River Cartwright is a character that could be incredibly one-note but there is surprising depth and complexity to the character.

The other great thing about Slow Horses is that it’s so easy to consume. There’s only six episodes to season 1, because that’s all they needed to tell the story. It plays like a miniseries but by the end you’re thankful that you’re going to get more. Fans will definitely get more by the way; the series is renewed through season 4, and the second season may drop as early as later this year. – MMcM

23. Russian Doll season 2 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

You thought Russian Doll couldn’t get any weirder the second time around? Well you were wrong. While season 1 had Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) dying then reliving the same day repeatedly, this time around she’s, er, found a subway train that takes her into her mother’s body. In 1982. Oh, and Alan (Charlie Barnett) has a train journey that takes him to a very different time and place. So yeah, it’s definitely weirder. That new gimmick opens the show’s horizons neatly, allowing for the supporting characters (including Chloe Sevigny as Nadia’s mom) to play more central roles this time. But Lyonne is still at the center of everything, a foul-mouthed, chain-smoking wise-ass who must go down as one of the best creations of the streaming era. — MMcL

22. Never Have I Ever season 3 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

This is a love story, but not the one you think. Never Have I Ever comes across as a fairly traditional teen rom-com, albeit with an Indian girl as the lead. Since the first episode, Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has pursued her crush, Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet). In season 3, she achieves her goal of making him her official boyfriend. But clouds loom on the horizon of their budding relationship as Devi is wracked with uncertainty, doubt, lack of confidence and jealousy. And with senior year approaching, she has to face the prospect of leaving the nest. Devi begins to realize the most important relationship in her life is not with any boy, but with her mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan). Theirs is truly a beautiful love story — and often funny, to boot. - KW

21. Black Bird (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

True crime dramas are a dime a dozen these days, but Black Bird is elevated by masterful performances from Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and the late, great Ray Liotta. The true crimes at the heart of the limited series were perpetrated by suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Hauser), though the protagonist is Jimmy Keene (Egerton), a former high school football hero turned drug dealer. Caught and convicted, he’s sentenced to 10 years behind bars. Then, the FBI offers him a deal: Jimmy can walk free if he can convince Larry to confess to murdering a string of girls. It’s an incredibly dangerous gambit, as he not only faces threats from other inmates but the mental toll of befriending a psychopath. Black Bird is a provocative interrogation of the misogyny and machismo that underpins so many crimes. - KW

20. The Dropout (Hulu)

(Image credit: Beth Dubber/Hulu)

A fictional take on the Elizabeth Holmes saga seemed unnecessary. It had been so thoroughly covered in the news and in Alex Gibney’s excellent documentary The Inventor. Yet, the Hulu limited series is worth watching simply for Amanda Seyfried’s chilling, eerie performance as Holmes. She makes a convincing transformation from an ambitious college student who idolizes Steve Jobs to the deep-voiced, cutthroat CEO with billion dollar signs in her eyes. Seyfried is nearly matched by Naveen Andrews as Holmes’ lover and business partner, Sunny Balwani. While The Dropout doesn’t necessarily reveal any new information, it puts all the known details together in a fascinating way. The ‘00s-era needle drops, from Missy Elliott to Katy Perry, deserve a special mention of their own. - KW

19. Peacemaker (HBO Max)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Of all the members of The Suicde Squad worthy of a spin-off, the toxic dude-bro version of Captain America would not be top of my list. But Peacemaker is the prime example of why I don’t make these decisions. Not only is it a great show, it’s probably the best live action show to come out of DC or Marvel for a long time. It also brought some much-needed levity to the DCEU, and in the usual over-the-top fashion James Gunn is best known for. With scenes that would make TV censors balk, this is definitely one of the shows that puts the “HBO” in HBO Max. – Tom Pritchard

18. Euphoria season 2 (HBO Max)

(Image credit: Eddy Chen/HBO)

Euphoria isn't great, prestigious TV. But season 2 raised the bar for the HBO series that was already setting the standard for drama-rich car crash scripted programming. This second season saw the tension get super-sized, not only in the chaotic climax, but during the beginning when Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) had some of the most suspenseful scenes in any show outside Better Call Saul this season. That said, Zendaya's likely to win an Emmy off of just her performance in Stand Still Like the Hummingbird, where her character Rue has the worst reaction to an intervention we've seen in quite some time. — HTC

17. The Afterparty (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Equal parts comedy, whodunit and Rashomon, The Afterparty (which came to us from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse producer Christopher Miller) is one of the better Apple TV Plus shows that didn't get Severance-level buzz around it. In each episode, Detective Danner (Tiffany Haddish) explores the mysterious death of an annoying classmate at a high school reunion afterparty. Audiences are going to root for Aniq (Sam Richardson) to be innocent, as his story is more about his crush on classmate Zoë (Zoë Chao). But with each episode — and each is told in a different style, from romcom to action movie, and from musical to animated nightmare fuel) — we keep getting more and more reason to not think its the other characters either. – HTC

16. Barry season 3 (HBO Max)

(Image credit: Merrick Morton / HBO)

You may never laugh as much as you do while watching season 3 of Barry. I couldn’t help myself at times, it’s just that good. Sometimes, you even find yourself laughing because you cannot believe that it’s as good as it is. There are brilliantly executed set pieces, complex storylines; it’s both Bill Hader at his best and at his most unhinged.

As good as Hader is, the supporting cast is integral to what makes Barry one of the best shows on TV any time it drops a season. Henry Winkler as Geen Cousineau takes his character to a whole new level this season, and frankly dominates the screen at times (but in a good way). Plus, in season 3 we saw new sides of Anthony Carrigan’s NoHo Hank, and that on its own is reason enough to watch. – MMcM

15. Hacks season 2 (HBO Max)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

The crackling chemistry between Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder doesn’t wane a bit in the second season. They take their buddy show on the road, as Deborah tries out new material in venues across the country. Ava tries to write jokes, while waiting with bated breath for the revelation of her tell-all email about Deborah’s diva-ish behavior. When it does come out, their partnership becomes even pricklier. Yet, the journey — including a detour to a lesbian cruise and a rather humiliating county fair — leads Deborah to confront her often ruthless actions and selfish disregard for other people. It leads to a breakthrough in which the queen of takedowns realizes she should take herself down. - KW

14. Ms. Marvel (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

High-school and Avengers superfan Kamala Khan was first Muslim-American Marvel hero with her own comic book, and this year she became the first with their own Disney Plus show. And, thankfully, the Ms. Marvel series deviates away from the MCU's tendencies to add all the tie-ins possible. With barely any cameos throughout its six episodes, Ms. Marvel had time to tell (its own version of) Kamala Khan's unique story, both as a teen in the world of superheroes and as a Muslim girl in New Jersey. And throughout, newcomer Iman Vellani has shined, as the most likable member of this new class of possible Avengers. – HTC

13. Atlanta season 3 (FX)

(Image credit: Coco Olakunle/FX)

Admittedly, I expected more from the third season of Donald Glover's provocative Atlanta. While often profound, Atlanta kept zigging and zagging back and forth telling too many stories away from its mainline plot where Earn, Al, Darius and even Van found themselves on misadventures in Europe. Those standalone episodes may include the excellent season opener about race in high school, but others (including "Trini 2 De Bone") made me wonder what the gang was up to — as I'd rather be watching them. That said, finale "Tarrare" delivered strongly, with a great performance from Zazie Beetz and the utterly perplexing work from guest star Alexander Skarsgård. Sure, that episode doesn't really land as a season finale with little Earn and not much from Al or Darius, but it was still great TV. – HTC

12. A League of Their Own (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Nicola Goode/Prime Video)

We're not sure who asked for a reboot of Penny Marshall's classic film, but we're incredibly happy that they did. Star and co-creator Abbi Jacobson (Broad City) has already dealt with some backlash to how the show differs from the original. While Prime Video's A League of Their Own breaks out with inclusion of queer characters and actual roles for characters of color (some from column A are also in column B), this series isn't just worthy of your binge-watch due to its diversity. In eight episodes, Jacobson creates and fills out a roster of sluggers and pitchers who will become some of your favorite characters of the year. While she, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden excel in leading roles, A League of Their Own has stars up and down the lineup, including Kelly McCormack, whose Jess is a standout. – HTC

11. The Boys season 3 (Prime Video)

(Image credit: Prime Video)

If there’s ever a show that proves superhero content isn’t all the same, it’s The Boys. The titular Boys’ third outing pushed this series to new heights with new Supes, new twists, and satire so biting that it took some people a while to figure out they were the butt of the joke. Things can go a little far at times, and the writing comes a little close to home, but it just means The Boys is as relevant and entertaining as ever. Whether you’re in it for the political talk, superhero bashing or Billy Butcher’s colorful language, The Boys’ third season managed to tick all the right boxes. – TP

10. Yellowjackets (Showtime)

(Image credit: Kailey Schwerman / Showtime)

Part survival drama, part mystery box thriller, part coming-of-age story, Yellowjackets developed an ardent cult following who enjoyed trading theories online about what the hell was going on (it me). The Showtime series follows a high school girls soccer team stranded in the remote Canadian wilderness after a plane crash. Flashbacks chronicle the harrowing 19 months they endured; in the present, the survivors still grapple with the dark events that happened out there. Think Lord of the Flies, but with the extra viciousness of teen girls. Melanie Lynskey and Christina Ricci lead the dynamite cast portraying the characters in both timelines. And the propulsive ‘90s soundtrack is the icing on the cake (don’t ask what it’s made of). - KW

9. Abbott Elementary (Hulu)

(Image credit: ABC)

Quinta Brunson does it all on Abbott Elementary, the hilarious mockumentary series she created, executive produces, writes for and stars in. And that's also the point of Abbott Elementary, where she plays the overly-optimistic teacher Janine Teagues who is struggling to keep things working right for her students at the titular chronically underfunded Philadelphia school. If only her principal cared more about TikTok or the veteran teachers didn't seem so checked out. Oh, and when Janine isn't trying to get the one teacher she truly respects to take her seriously, she is dealing with her boyfriend, whose rap career just won't get off the ground. – Henry T. Casey

8. Station Eleven (HBO Max)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Station Eleven probably suffers a little from being a show about a flu-like pandemic, during a flu-like pandemic. That’s not the show’s fault though. The source material is Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name, and that came out in 2014. In short, I promise this isn’t a COVID show, it’s just coincidentally the tale of a pandemic that causes the collapse of global civilization.

But that is almost irrelevant. The story is really about what happens after the collapse of society, rather than the pandemic itself. It’s about what forms from the ashes and how those people connect with each other through shared trauma. Luckily, the cast is perfect for such a character-driven show. Himesh Patel garnered an Emmy nomination for his performance, but Mackenzie Davis is also brilliant. This may be the best show from 2022 — don’t miss out. – MMcM

7. The Bear (Hulu)

(Image credit: FX)

The high-octane dramedy set in a Chicago restaurant provides an adrenaline rush like no other. Knives flash, pots boil, pans sizzle, tickets print, cooks curse — but somehow it’s you, at home, sweating. The protagonist, a rising star chef named Carmine (Jeremy Allen White), has inspired many thirsty memes about his tattooed arms and a sleepy gaze that makes admirers call out “Yes, chef!” But neither sex nor romance are part of this show’s recipe. Instead, it’s a portrait of grief amidst stress as Carmine takes over his dead brother’s sandwich shop. Used to the world of fine dining, he barely avoids melting down while dealing with recalcitrant employees, money problems and health code violations. With the help of ambitious young cook Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), he may be able to turn the place around. Or his plans could go up in flames. - KW

6. Pachinko (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple)

A sweeping, time-hopping historical epic with war, romance and cultural clashes sounds like something that would win all the awards (1996’s The English Patient nearly swept the Oscars). Yet, Pachinko earned just one Emmy nomination, for its joyful title sequence. The underrated drama adapts Min Jin Lee's bestselling novel chronicling a Korean immigrant family across four generations. Set in multiple timeframes and locations, the story begins during Japan’s occupation of Korea in the 1920 when teen Sunja (Kim Min-ha) falls into a reckless romance that ultimately takes her to Osaka. Decades later, in 1989, the older Sunja (Youn Yuh-Jung) reflects on her tumultuous life. The sterling cast, along with the beautiful production and direction, do justice to the book as it delves into themes of racism, immigration, class and identity. - KW

5. Our Flag Means Death (HBO Max)

(Image credit: Aaron Epstein/HBO Max)

A "gentleman pirate" is such a contradiction in terms that you'll wonder where Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) found it. Either way, Stede's vision of being a respectable pirate who doesn't do bad things doesn't go particularly well. His crew doesn't really know what to do with his polite personality, and they only really find their way once they come across Ed (Taika Waititi), a fellow pirate who Stede gets along with swimmingly. Ed, though, just so happens to be the famed pirate Blackbeard. But Our Flag Means Death is about more than just its two stars, Stede's crew of misfit pirates are all lovable in their own ways – HTC

4. Stranger Things 4 (Netflix)

(Image credit: Netflix)

Stranger Things 4 is bigger, bolder and overall better than the three seasons that preceded it. Then again, with a reported budget of $30 million per episode, it kinda had to be. The main change is that we’re not exclusively in Hawkins any more. Instead, key characters are flung far and wide to battle Russians and demogorgons in Siberia, school bullies and trigger-happy army dudes in California, and psychotic scientists in Nevada. New characters are introduced, with varying degrees of success, while some old favorites get genuinely meaty storylines (and others do not).

Not everything about it works, but you can’t fault the sheer scale of ambition from the Duffer Brothers. Where once Stranger Things was a charmingly provincial tale about a bunch of geeky kids, it’s now something far more complex. Getting it to this point has taken some work, but at its best, season 4 is a blast — and it sets up season 5 to be better still. — MMcL

3. For All Mankind season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

One of the best shows you’re probably not watching blasts off for another heart-pounding season of space thrills and Earth-bound intrigue. The alternate timeline, set off by the Soviets beating the Americans to the moon, leaps to 1995 when NASA is determined to win the race to Mars. This time, a third rival is in the mix — the private company Helios, founded by charismatic visionary Dev Ayesa (Edi Gathegi). The competing missions are juxtaposed against social upheaval at home: conspiracy theorists, protesters, and the potential outing of the president. As usual, the storylines balance high-stakes action, global politicking, and interpersonal conflicts. The pieces are carefully maneuvered into place for yet another of the show’s signature breathtaking, explosive finales and time jumps. For All Mankind has truly rocketed off the launchpad, but it’s not too late to hop on board. - KW

2. Better Call Saul season 6 (AMC, AMC Plus)

(Image credit: Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

One of the best shows of the entire last decade or so of TV just ended, as Better Call Saul season 6's latter half just posted its final black-and-white shots. Propelled to greatness thanks to stellar performances from Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul is the rare spinoff that is better than the hit it spun out of. This final year, though, gave us cameos from the past that were phenomenal and made sense (rather than the gimmickry meant to boost flagging ratings other shows may offer), and the late-series addition of Carol Burnett as Marion proved to be a perfect call, providing excellent symmetrical storytelling to match the early years of Better Call Saul. I don't really put much stock in awards, but if Better Call Saul doesn't run the table going forward, someone better call Kim Wexler to fix that injustice. – HTC

1. Severance (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

The best TV shows of 2022 still in progress

31. Only Murders In the Building season 2 (Hulu)

(Image credit: Hulu)

The team-up of Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez remains as weirdly magical in the second season as it was in the first. The case, board president Bunny Colvin’s murder, is a bit less absorbing, but acts as a great canvas for enriching the characters and their relationships. The show digs deeper into their backgrounds, exploring Charles’ complicated feelings about his father, Oliver’s connection to his son and Mabel’s traumatic childhood. Along with the main trio’s always-sharp performances, we’re treated to delightful cameos by Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, and Cara Delevingne, as well as welcome reprises from Amy Ryan, Nathan Lane, James Caverly, Da’Vine Joy Randolph and Tina Fey. Whodunnit? Who cares, when you’ve got such a terrific cast playing off each other. - KW

32. She-Hulk (Disney Plus)

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

We've only seen the first four episodes of the MCU's first sitcom, but She-Hulk is already a smash hit in our eyes. Tatiana Maslany is bringing a bit of relatability to the MCU, something that is quite rare (we thank Iman Vellani for doing the same in Ms. Marvel). Here, the Orphan Black star is playing Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who just so happens to be Bruce Banner's cousin. And, after an incident, she gets Hulk powers of her own. And while these great powers do not come with great responsibility just yet, Jen's life is basically shattered by a newfound lack of privacy. While She-Hulk seemingly relies on MCU cameos in its first four episodes, it feels like it could still be a strong show if Hulk, Wong and Abomination aren't there. – HTC

33. What We Do in the Shadows Season 4 (FX)

(Image credit: Russ Martin/FX)

The best mockumentary on TV came back with a couple of twists. Not only is energy vampire Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) reborn as a child, but Laszlo (Matt Berry) is trying to raise him as an interesting person — to avoid him becoming another boring Colin Robinson. The other big change is that Nadja is running Staten Island's hottest nightclub, though she's already gone through labor disputes and has an even bigger problem right under her fangs that she is seemingly oblivious to. Oh, and Nandor (Kayvan Novak) is trying to get married, which may not be a total fail because he has a wish-granting djinn (not a genie, don't be silly). – HTC

34. Reservation Dogs (Hulu)

(Image credit: FX)

This criminally little-seen gem excels on so many fronts. First, it can be outright, laugh-out-loud funny. It can also be moving and heartbreaking, particularly on the themes of grief and hopelessness. And Reservation Dogs is an absorbing portrait of the underrepresented indigenous community. Season 2 features fewer hijinks, but the same deadpan humor and sensitive nuance as it continues to follow teens Bear (D’Pharoah Woon-A-Tai), Elora (Devery Jacobs), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor) come of age. They are all still processing Daniel’s death in their own ways. For Bear, that means getting a job. Meanwhile, on her road trip to California, Elora discovers life off the reservation is as tough as life on it. Growing up is hard to do and Reservation Dogs captures it exquisitely. - KW

35. The Rehearsal (HBO Max)

(Image credit: HBO)

At the time of production, we've yet to see the finale of Nathan Fielder's latest and greatest (at least in terms of scale and size) foray into television. One of those shows that I'd hate to spoil by over-explaining, The Rehearsal begins with Nathan Fielder looking to help people conquer their fears. His plan? Well, Fielder wants to repetitively rehearse and plan out the exact moments and things that his guests will do or say. And he accomplishes these rehearsals in the most mind-bending of ways. Soon, you'll meet Angela and the kids. A couple episodes later, you'll discover The Fielder Method, and you might question everything you see. – HTC

36. Harley Quinn season 3 (HBO Max)

(Image credit: HBO Max)

I was decidedly apathetic towards Harley Quinn when it first debuted, but it didn’t take long to win me over. This is not a show Disney and Marvel would ever make, and for the same reason you’d never see The Boys on Disney Plus. Not only is the show violent, sexual and very liberal with the f-word, there isn’t a single DC character that doesn’t get put through the ringer. Whether it’s turning Nightwing into brooding emo, Joker the stay-at-home dad who can’t grasp common core math homework, or Bane’s never-ending quest to regain a (he claims) stolen pasta maker. If you want to see DC characters go all serious, watch a Zack Snyder movie. For everything else, there’s Harley Quinn. – TP

37. Trying season 3 (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Remarkably, Trying season 3 has so far managed to be as effortlessly charming as the two seasons that came before it. And considering Trying is one of the warmest shows on any streaming service or TV network, that’s no small achievement. We’re currently five episodes in, and the third season has seen the show’s core dynamic shift. After all, Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) are no longer navigating the adoption process but instead are now attempting to be parents to two little humans, but even with the fresh narrative focus the show’s optimistic tone and feel-good nature are still here in abundance. — RFory M

